MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the railways regarding non-implementation of a 2015 order to reduce overcrowding in suburban locals, thus contributing to deaths and injuries among commuters due to falling off trains. As per data obtained under the RTI Act, as of October 2025, only 17 out of 276 local trains on the suburban network, or 5.43%, had been upgraded to 15-car rakes (HT Photo) more

A division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna issued the notices while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Dr Sarosh N Mehta, who lost his childhood friend in July 2025 after he fell off an overcrowded train.

In his plea, Mehta challenged non-implementation of the court’s December 2015 order, which had directed the authorities to take immediate steps to reduce overcrowding in trains. The court had identified overcrowding during peak hours as the primary reason for commuters falling off trains and ordered the railway authorities to form a committee to issue recommendations to improve safety on the railway network across the city.

In October 2017, the committee recommended a clutch of solutions such as augmentation of capacity, early completion of additional lines, running 15-car trains, and modification of seating arrangements to allow those at the door to move inside. However, the measures remained unimplemented, leading to passengers’ deaths and injuries, the petition alleged.

Citing data obtained from the railway police under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the plea said that Mumbai’s suburban network recorded 5,031 deaths and injuries in 2023, including 1,831 cases of passengers falling off trains and 1,518 deaths while crossing railway tracks. It also flagged the Thane-Kalyan stretch on Central Railway as particularly vulnerable, as it saw 223 deaths in 2024 due to passengers falling off trains.

“This is a tragedy that can be easily prevented by running more trains by reducing the gap between supply and demand for suburban services,” the plea said. It noted that in 2015, the Railway Board had recommended an increase in the number of coaches in suburban locals from 12 to 15, which would raise the capacity by 25% per train and help reduce accidents caused by overcrowding.

However, as per data obtained under the RTI Act, as of October 2025, only 17 out of 276 local trains on the suburban network, or 5.43%, had been upgraded to 15-car rakes, the petition said. It also questioned the alleged failure to introduce shuttle services in areas experiencing frequent accidents.

The petitioner sought implementation of court orders and directions for the railway authorities to reduce overcrowding by increasing the frequency of trains. It also sought an order from the court asking the concerned authorities to show cause why more than 90% suburban locals were 12-car trains and why they had not been converted to 15-car trains.