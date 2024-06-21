 HC pulls up state govt for not establishing medical board to enforce living wills | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC pulls up state govt for not establishing medical board to enforce living wills

BySahyaja MS
Jun 21, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Bombay HC criticizes state govt for lacking proper medical board to enforce living wills, questions delays in appointing registered practitioner.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday pulled up the state government for not having a proper secondary medical board in place for enforcing living wills or advanced medical directives for terminally ill patients.

HT Image
HT Image

During the hearing, the bench of chief justices DK Upadhyay and Amit Borkar expressed dissatisfaction with the state government’s compliance with Supreme Court directives issued in 2023, aimed at streamlining the execution of living wills.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Living wills are legal documents that outline a person’s preferences regarding medical treatments and life-sustaining measures in case they become incapacitated and unable to communicate their wishes.

“Why can’t we have a permanent secondary board? Every doctor is registered. You nominate one permanent doctor? Why can’t you do this? Why is it that you always seek instructions?” remarked the bench, questioning the state’s delay in nominating a registered practitioner for registering living wills.

The court’s remarks were made in response to a petition filed by Dr Nikhil Datar, seeking enforcement of the Supreme Court’s guidelines on living wills. He pointed out that despite the directives, the state had failed to appoint a registered medical practitioner for the secondary medical board, crucial for executing the directives.

Under the Supreme Court’s 2023 order, a living will, or advanced healthcare directive allows individuals to specify their preferences regarding medical treatment in advance. The protocol involves a primary medical board promptly assessing whether to proceed with the patient’s advance directive within 48 hours of referral.

If endorsed, a secondary medical board, including a nominated registered medical practitioner and additional specialists, validates this decision within the same time frame. However, delays in nominating a registered practitioner for the purpose have hindered the execution of living wills, practically making the mechanism defunct, Dr Datar contended.

He also highlighted that the state government had appointed custodians for living wills across 29 municipal corporations and 388 municipal councils in Maharashtra. However, he raised concerns about the functionality of these custodians, noting issues faced by individuals, including uncertainty about how to retrieve their wills after several years.

Reacting to these issues, the bench emphasised the need for infrastructure to support the effective execution of living wills, stating, “It is unfortunate that a person has to file a petition to comply with directions of the Supreme Court.”

Furthermore, the court allowed Dr Datar to involve the National Medical Commission and the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare in the case, seeking their input on improving the implementation framework for living wills.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / HC pulls up state govt for not establishing medical board to enforce living wills
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On