‘He took away the bearded, kurta pyjama clad man at gunpoint’

Mumbai: A 39-year-old chief bank manager testified at the Dindoshi sessions court on Friday how he saw former Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary take away a bearded, kurta pyjama clad passenger at gunpoint on board the Jaipur Mumbai Superfast Express in the early hours of July 31, 2023. Chaudhary, on escort duty on the train that night, is on trial for killing four persons, among whom three were identifiably Muslim passengers and the fourth was his senior, assistant sub inspector Tikaram Meena.

“Anyone could see that he was Muslim,” the bank manager told the court as he described Syed Saifuddin, the passenger whom Chaudhary woke up from the middle berth in coach B2. The witness did not know Saifuddin’s name at the time.

“The policeman pointed his rifle towards (the passenger), woke him up and told him: `Khada ho, baahar chal (Stand up; come out).’ The man asked him: ‘Kya hua (What happened)?’ to which the latter replied, ‘Yahaan ladies soyi hain, baahar chal (Ladies are sleeping here; come out)’,” said the bank manager, whose identity is being withheld to ensure his safety.

At this point, the witness said, a fellow passenger named Jafferbhai asked the policeman: “What’s this you are doing?” The policeman told him to shut up, and took the bearded man out of the coach at gunpoint.

The passenger who was taken away was Jafferbhai’s helper, said the witness. Among all his co-passengers, the witness knew only Jafferbhai’s name because the latter had told him that he had gone to the Ajmer dargah and was headed to Mumbai. Jafferbhai had given the witness his phone number and urged him to pay a visit whenever he was in Hyderabad, where he lived, the witness said.

The train then stopped between Mira Road and Dahisar. Fretting that his companion, who was to accompany him to Oshiwara, had been taken away by the RPF jawan and had not yet come back, Jaffarbhai requested the witness to keep his luggage on his seat, as he had to get off at Borivali station. The witness complied.

When the train reached Borivali between 6.15 and 6.30am, the witness got off and saw a lot of policemen there. When he reached office, his colleagues asked him if he had been on the train where four persons had been shot dead. That was when he realised that the passenger taken away at gunpoint in front of him was one of the victims, the witness told the court.

On September 15, 2023, the witness took part in a test identification parade at Thane jail. He identified Chaudhary from a line up of six-seven persons, by touching him on the shoulder. On Friday too, the witness identified Chaudhary, who was produced through video conferencing from Thane jail.

Earlier, another RPF constable on escort duty that night, Narendra Parmar, had testified seeing Chaudhary take away a bearded kurta pyjama clad passenger at gunpoint. Parmar later saw the passenger lying dead on the floor of the train, he had told the court.