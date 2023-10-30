‘Hirkani Kaksh’ made mandatory in all commercial and private buildings

Mumbai: The state urban development department has planned to make it mandatory for all new commercial, educational, mercantile, assembly, public, semi-public, and institutional buildings to have a ‘Hirkani Kaksh’, a room for lactating mothers and mothers having children up to six years. HT Image

Hirkani Kaksh is named after ‘Hirkani’ a milkmaid from Raigad in the 17th century. The first of its kind was set up in the Maharashtra assembly, when NCP MLA Saroj Ahire, with her child, came to attend the winter session in Nagpur. Upon seeing her, there was a great demand to set up a Hirkani room in the assembly.

Saroj Ahire said, “Hirkani Kaksh is necessary. Apart from basic facilities, equipment which is necessary for the creche is needed and there must be provision for lady attendants too. I am happy that the government kept me as a role model and provided facilities in other places too.’’

The feeding room will be 269 sq feet and will not be counted in the FSI. The room shall be accessible from the staircase and passage. The state urban development department will have to make amendments to Rules 31 and 37 of the Development Control and Promotional Regulations 2034 DCPR, the notice said.

Women and child welfare minister Aditi Tatkare said, “This is a good step and we have also pushed it. It is compulsory to have a Hirkani room in every government organisation. In private offices, they try to avoid having it, but they can easily do it. They must plan from now and it is an essentiality.’’

While activist Flavia Agnes said that women having small children can work comfortably, the amendment proposed also says that the ownership of this room will be with the housing society or association of owners and the developers will have to provide all necessary infrastructure for the room.

