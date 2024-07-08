Hit-and-run case turns political

Mumbai The Worli hit-and-run case triggered a political row as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray sought strict action against the accused Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, who was allegedly driving the car at the time of the incident. Mumbai, India – July 07, 2024: Shivsena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray visited worli police station and meeting the husband of female victim who was killed by hit n run case at Poonam chamber worli, at Worli, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, July 07, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Aaditya Thackeray said that he and his party didn’t want to give the issue a political colour, adding that he doesn’t want any political interference in the police investigation considering the political background of the accused’s father.

Aaditya, who represents the Worli assembly constituency, visited the Worli police station in the afternoon where he also met the victim’s husband Pradeep Nakhwa, who suffered injuries in the accident.

“We all know a hit-and-run case took place this morning in Worli. Importantly, the car driver is on the run. The police have gathered what they could from the CCTV footage. They are also trying to nab the young man who was driving the car. We want him to be nabbed and strict action should be taken against him,” Aaditya said after visiting the Worli police station.

“The accused has rammed a woman who is from our Worli Koliwada area. Even if he is related to a political party, I have no intention to make it a political issue,” he said. “There is enough evidence to take strict action against him. We expect no political interference in the probe.”

Chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the accused will face strict action even if he is linked to Shiv Sena. Directives have been issued to the police in this regard and the law will take its own course in this case, he assured.

“The accident is unfortunate and saddening. I have spoken to the police, there will be no interference in the case and strict action will be taken according to the law. The police are not going to protect anyone,” he said.

“I want to make it clear that everyone is the same before the law. Even if he is a Shiv Sena worker, law will take its own course. Our government’s stand is to give equal justice to all,” the Maharashtra CM added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Sachin Ahir said that such accidents happen quite often. “It is an unfortunate accident. I tried to speak to senior police officials. Such accidents are being repeated, be it Pune or Jalgaon, thus strict action is expected,” Ahir said. “The government should also extend financial assistance to the deceased family.”