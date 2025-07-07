Hopes raised for Sena (UBT)-MNS political alliance but Raj still silent

MUMBAI: After the grand joint victory rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray at Worli and enthusiastic support by party workers, the second-line leadership of both parties is fervently hoping that the bonhomie will translate into a political alliance for the forthcoming local body elections. However, the suspense continues on account of Raj Thackeray’s silence on this issue. Meanwhile, leaders from the ruling Shiv Sena, irked by the victory rally, have started to denigrate the ‘Thackeray brand’ and praise Eknath Shinde for his “commitment and work for Marathi people”. Mumbai, India, July 05, 2025: Raj Thackeray, Chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and Uddhav Thackeray, Chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), reunited after 20 years at a public rally at NSCI Dome, Worli in Mumbai. The event, titled "Awaj Marathicha" (Voice of the Marathi), was jointly organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS to mark the withdrawal of government resolutions (GRs) related to the three-language policy in primary schools. Mumbai, India. 05, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

In the face of Raj’s silence, as opposed to Uddhav’s open willingness for a tie-up, MNS and Sena (UBT) leaders have indicated that there will be a pause but the situation is likely to be clearer in a few days. An MNS leader indicated that Raj was likely to hold a meeting of party leaders to discuss the feedback and their opinion about the possible benefits and outcome of an alliance with Uddhav.

A Sena (UBT) leader said that though the rally was a grand success, Raj’s response to the warm gesture by Uddhav was comparatively “cold” and he seemed “reserved”. “What we all saw yesterday was slightly disturbing for us,” he said. “Raj Thackeray may be in a wait-and-watch position due to certain past incidents. But we feel that pressure from the Marathi manoos and his own party workers will finally break the ice and there will be an alliance.” The leader said that the Sena (UBT) was thinking beyond local body polls, in terms of a big alliance on the state level, even for the zilla parishads, as it could establish “Brand Thackeray” once again across the state.

MNS leaders also feel that the road is now clear for a political alliance. “The victory rally was a huge success and the eagerness of party workers from both sides to join hands for the local body elections was visible,” said an MNS leader. “Although it’s true that our party chief has kept up suspense on the issue, there is a general feeling that it will be difficult for us to go back from here. But eventually it’s Raj Thackeray who will decide.” The leader’s perception was that Raj would give the green signal only if he felt confident about Uddhav and his leaders coming up with a respectable proposal for the MNS.

Another MNS leader said that once Raj gave the green signal, leaders from both parties would have a meeting to discuss the state-level agenda and local issues, which would then be finalised by the Thackeray cousins. “But there’s still time for the local body polls so there is no hurry,” he said.

When contacted, Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut said that though the rally was non-political, looking at what Marathi people and ground workers on both sides wanted, everyone hoped it would turn into a political alliance. MNS Mumbai chief Sandeep Deshpande said that they would wait for further orders to conduct joint programmes, while western Mumbai chief Kunal Mainkar said, “We have no immediate instruction for joint programmes. At the NSCI dome function, we met old colleagues. We spoke about working together. We met old friends with whom we used to work together.”

Meanwhile, the victory rally has irked leaders from the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. “There is nothing like Brand Thackeray and its political influence on Maharashtra politics,” said MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. “Even during the days of Bal Thackeray too, the party couldn’t win even 80 seats. So the reunion of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray and speculation about Brand Thackeray makes no sense.”

Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, on his part, wrote a letter to Shinde, praising him for his “commitment to the cause of the Marathi manoos”. “The Thackeray cousins came together to protect their political interests, not the interests of the Marathi people,” he said. “In the past, they have enjoyed power in the name of the Marathi manoos. You, on the other hand, in the last three years have worked hard for the Marathi manoos and secured a place in his heart with decisions like Ladki Bahin, following up the demand for classical status for Marathi, starting a Vishwa Marathi Sammelan and so on.”

Marathi classes for non-Marathis

On Sunday, Pratap Sarnaik announced an initiative to teach Marathi to non-Marathi people in the Mira-Bhayandar area. “While people from North India and local Marathi people from the Koli-Agri community live together in peace here, some people are trying to disturb the harmony,” he said. “So we have decided to start ‘Chala Marathi Shikvuya (Let’s teach Marathi). We will have books that teach Marathi in every party shakha and help those who want to learn the language. We don’t want a dispute over language.”

Sandeep Rane, Mira Road chief of MNS, also announced Marathi classes for non-Marathis in his area. “On Monday, we will begin a free Marathi class at Laxmi Narayan school in Penkarpada,” he said. “We are going to put up portraits of Balasaheb Thackeray and Prabhodankar Thackeray there.”