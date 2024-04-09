 IAS officer Rubal Agarwal takes over as MD of Maha Mumbai Metro | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
IAS officer Rubal Agarwal takes over as MD of Maha Mumbai Metro

ByYogesh Naik
Apr 09, 2024 08:52 AM IST

A 2008-batch IAS officer, Agarwal was also posted as additional municipal commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on January 1, 2019, and served for two-and-a-half years. She was given the responsibility of Covid-19 management in Pune, for which she received praise

Mumbai: Senior bureaucrat Rubal Agarwal, who was serving as the commissioner of the state Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) took over the post of managing director of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd. (MMMOCL) on Monday.

The MD of Maha Mumbai Metro is responsible for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of all metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

A 2008-batch IAS officer, Agarwal was also posted as additional municipal commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on January 1, 2019, and served for two-and-a-half years. She was given the responsibility of Covid-19 management in Pune, for which she received praise.

Monday also witnessed the reshuffle of several other IAS officers; Anshu Sinha was posted as secretary of the Maharashtra State Child Rights Commission, while Dilip Gawade took over as Dairy Development Commissioner, Mumbai. Meanwhile, Swati Mhase-Patil was posted as managing director, of the Film City Mumbai.

Ramesh Chavan was posted as CEO of Mahatma Mahatma Jyotirao Pule Jan Arogya Yojana, Mumbai. Shubham Gupta, CEO of Dhule Zilla parishad has been posted as the municipal commissioner of Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad City Municipal Corporation, Sangli.

Mumbai
