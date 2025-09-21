MUMBAI: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has proposed to the Maharashtra government the setting up of a financial education hub in Navi Mumbai, while also considering a specialised training centre for the manufacturing sector in Pune. IIM Mumbai eyes new centres in Navi Mumbai, Pune

The announcements were made during IIM Mumbai’s second convocation on Saturday, where degrees were conferred on 932 postgraduate students, 31 doctoral candidates and 25 students from the seventh batch of its Visionary Leaders for Manufacturing (VLFM) programme.

Explaining the proposal, institute director professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari said, “We are working with the Reserve Bank of India, the National Stock Exchange and other institutions to create a financial education hub in Navi Mumbai. It will offer both short-term and long-term programmes in areas such as fintech, cyber security and trust management.” Such centres, he added, would strengthen industries by providing trained professionals.

Tiwari also revealed that a Pune MP had urged IIM Mumbai to set up a centre in the city to address manufacturing sector needs. “We are looking at courses in wealth management, data management and trust management for this centre,” he said.

Shashikiran Shetty, chairman of IIM Mumbai’s Board of Governors, announced that the institute is collaborating with IIM Sambalpur to establish a Centre of Management Education in Angul, Odisha. “The centre will support the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan through training programmes in mining and logistics for the coal industry. We also plan to launch courses in legal management and hospital management,” Shetty said.

In recent months, IIM Mumbai has expanded its academic footprint through collaborations. It partnered with Whistling Woods International to launch an MBA in Media and Entertainment, and with singer Kailash Kher’s foundation Kailash Kher Academy for Learning Art (Kkala) to introduce Artepreneur PGDM, a one-year diploma in Creative Leadership for the Performing Arts.

The convocation ceremony was attended by PK Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister Modi, as chief guest. Addressing the graduates, Mishra spoke about global economic challenges posed by trade wars, geopolitical tensions and technological disruption, while underscoring key reforms undertaken by the Union government since 2014. “India today is not just talking about change. We are proving it through speed, scale and purpose,” he said.