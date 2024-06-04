 In Baramati, Supriya Sule is leading against Sunetra Pawar in initial trends | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
In Baramati, Supriya Sule is leading against Sunetra Pawar in initial trends

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2024 09:34 AM IST

The battle of Baramati is seen as prestigious as Ajit Pawar, after rebelling against uncle Sharad Pawar to join ranks with BJP-Shiv Sena government

Pune: In one of the most closely tracked Lok Sabha battles in Maharashtra, Baramati, Sharad Pawar’s daughter and three-time MP Supriya Sule of NCP (SP) is leading against Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar of NCP during the initial trends. By the end of first round of counting, Sule is leading by around 6000 votes against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar. There will be 24 rounds of counting in the seat.

NCP’s (SP) Supriya Sule is leading against Sunetra Pawar in initial trends in Baramati. (HT photo)

The battle of Baramati is seen as prestigious as Ajit Pawar, after rebelling against uncle Sharad Pawar to join ranks with BJP-Shiv Sena government, spent much of his political capital by fielding wife Sunetra.

Initially, Sunetra Pawar appeared leading during the counting of postal ballots. However, as the Electronic Voting Machines began opening up and counting of votes started, Sule took the lead against Sunetra Pawar.

Both uncle Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit Pawar had spent most of their time campaigning in Baramati as the contest here had become prestigious.

In Baramati, Supriya Sule is leading against Sunetra Pawar in initial trends
