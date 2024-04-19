In a Jalna rocked by Maratha protests, Danve battles anti-incumbency

Union minister Raosaheb Danve is eyeing his sixth parliamentary term from Jalna in central Maharashtra, which has been the epicentre of the Maratha quota stir for the last seven months. Banking on the projects he has brought to the constituency and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Danve says he is confident to win the seat again, though anti-incumbency and the divide brought on by the Maratha quota stir could make it tougher for him this time. Raosaheb Danve backstabbed me, worked for son-in-law in polls: Sena MP(Bhushan Koyande)

Danve, 69, is facing senior Congress leader Kalyan Kale who was defeated by Danve in 2009 Lok Sabha polls by just 8,482 votes. Kale, 61, who is a two-term MLA from 2004 and 2009, had to face defeat in 2014 and 2019 assembly polls from Phulambri constituency in the district. Barring three terms (1980,1984 and 1991), the BJP has been representing Jalna since 1977. Danve, who is known for his controversial statements, has represented the constituency for five consecutive terms since 1999 and was inducted into the union cabinet twice since 2014.

Anatarwali Sarati, the village that saw a lathicharge by police on people gathered to support activist Manoj Jarange-Patil that led to the revival of the Maratha quota agitation, falls in this constituency. Most of Jalna district saw agitations following the incident and villagers have declared their support to Jarange-Patil. The ire of the community is largely against the ruling parties. Danve’s political skills could help him though his electoral battle may not be as easy as it was in the past.

Though the union minister has won last two elections by a huge margin polling over 55% votes, Congress candidate Kale has reportedly posed a challenge before him. “Danve has been winning the seat using his connect with the people and election management skills. Both the main candidates are Marathas. A Maratha agitation activist and sarpanch Mangesh Sable has filed nomination from the constituency. This would lead to division of Maratha votes, apart from a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate in the fray. This could dent Congress prospects,” said a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Jalna.

He added that the Congress candidate will, however, benefit from the Shiv Sena’s traditional voters. “Though both the sitting Shiv Sena MLAs in the constituency are with the Shinde faction, party workers are with Thackeray and they may vote for the Congress candidate,” he said.

Of the six assembly constituencies three are with the BJP, two with the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and one with the Congress.

Danve says he has brought development to the constituency. Kalyan Kale said, “Danve never fought the LS polls on the issue of development. He always banked upon sentimental issues like common civil code, abrogation of article 370 and Ram Mandir. He has now realised that those factors are not working. This time Congress will win Jalna with a huge margin.”

Sudhir Gavhane, former vice chancellor Mahatma Gandhi Memorial university in central Maharashtra, said, “The resentment among Marathas against the ruling alliance and the BJP is going to affect the ruling alliance prospects in central Maharashtra, though the BJP can win Beed and Jalna. Danve has brought projects and has a strong presence which will help him win though his margin will go down. Congress has fielded a good candidate that could be a challenge to Danve.”

Jalna is known as a seed hub and has a huge steel industry. It’s projected population is around 2.3 million, and is dominated by the Maratha community.