In solidarity: Sainiks gather outside Shinde’s Thane house
Thane While several Shiv Sena members have staged protests against rebel leader Eknath Shinde at many places, the scene outside Shinde’s house in Landmark Society in Thane was completely different on Saturday evening, with hundreds of Sainiks pledging their support and the hashtag #amhibhaisamarthak (we support Eknath shinde) trending across social media circles.
As his son and Member of Parliament (MP) Shrikant Shinde, who rarely makes a public appearance, was out with a mike garnering support for his father, about 500-600 people were also stationed outside the house. Thane is a stronghold for Shiv Sena and Shinde was monumental in holding the fort for over three decades.
Amidst a sea of orange flags, sloganeering and banners expressing support, Shrikant and former mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation Naresh Mhaske jumped atop the bonnet of a car and addressed the public. As the evening progressed, the number of supporters increased, including some prominent leaders of the Shiv Sena from Thane city.
“We are all Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be so. The events that took place in the last few days are historic. If 50 MLAs are with Shinde, there is definitely some reason behind it. If MLAs themselves are not satisfied or are not getting funds for their projects, then how will the benefits reach party workers or the common man? We did not experience such a situation in all these years despite being in power,” said Shrikant Shinde.
Shinde also made allegations against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) guardian ministers in different parts of the state. “Many of our MLAs and MPs, who managed to get funds for their projects, were sidelined by the NCP guardian ministers in some parts of the state. Time and again there have been incidents when Sainiks felt like outcasts,” added Shinde.
Moreover, Mhaske also expressed support for Shinde. “All this while people were wondering why we were hiding or not saying anything. This is because we are with the masses of Thane who are in support of Eknath Shinde from the very beginning.”
There are around 75% of the total corporators in Thane city showing their support for Shinde.
The rally was peaceful without any untoward incidents and included youngsters, senior citizens and women of all age groups. The crowd dispersed after expressing their support, without violating any law and order situation.
This 18-year-old is all praises
18-year-old Rupali More, who lost her limbs in a train accident in 2018 (when she was 14), was one among the many who had gathered in Shinde’s support. She said that it was Shinde who helped her family bear the hospital expenses and also helped them buy a house of their own in 2021.
“Being the only earning member of my family, it became very difficult for us to survive when I lost my limbs. It was Shinde’s financial and moral support that helped us when we were in dire straits,” said More
(with inputs from Anamika Gharat)
-
After three days, Uttar Pradesh records slight dip in fresh Covid cases
Fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh came marginally below 600 after three days on Saturday with 590 more people testing positive for the deadly contagion from among the 99279 samples tested. Uttar Pradesh had reported over 600 Covid cases for three consecutive days this week. On June 22 there were 682 fresh Covid cases, June 23 saw 636 cases and on June 24 as many as 627 fresh Covid cases were reported.
-
IIT-BHU, NITIE-Mumbai launch online global certification course on supply chain transformation
IDAPT Hub Foundation of Indian Institute of Technology-BHU (IIT-BHU) Varanasi and National Institute of Industrial Engineering Mumbai have jointly launched an online global certification course on “data-driven supply chain transformation 2022” in collaboration with an expert from Massachusetts Institute of Technology of US. NITIE is nodal agency for the Gati Shakti scheme and IIT-BHU is an associate institute for it.“ The course will be instructed by Prof David Simchi-Levi, MIT.
-
Presidential poll: JMM defers decision, Soren to meet Shah
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which held a meeting of its MLAs and MPs on Saturday to decide on supporting the ruling NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election on July 18, deferred its decision, even as a party legislator said chief minister Hemant Soren could meet union home minister Amit Shah before the party takes a final decision the issue. Murmu has a “family connection” with the Sorens.
-
Over ₹3 cr in cash seized from drug official in Patna
More than ₹3 crore in cash, gold and silver ornaments weighing over one kilogram, five luxury vehicles and benami property documents were seized on Saturday from the office and residential premises of a drug inspector in Bihar, according to officials of the state's Vigilance Investigation Bureau, which conducted the day-long raids. A case of disproportionate assests was lodged on Friday against the drug inspector, Jitendra Kumar, who joined the service since 2011.
-
2 Bihar cops held for role in murder of convict in Deoghar court
Two policemen from Bihar, including a sub-inspector (SI), were arrested in Jharkhand on Friday in connection with the murder of a convicted prisoner on the premises of Deoghar court on June 18, police said. The arrested policemen, identified as SI Ram Awtar Ram and constable Mohammad Tabis Khan, were part of the five-member escort team of The convict, Amit Singh which had brought him to Deoghar from Beur Central Jail in Patna, where the convict had been lodged.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics