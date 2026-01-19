India will be vishwaguru till the time dharma drives us: Mohan Bhagwat

MUMBAI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday declared that dharma was the driving force behind all existence and governed the entire universe. “India will be the vishwaguru till the time dharma drives us,” he proclaimed. “The world does not possess this kind of knowledge because it lacks spirituality.” Bhagwat was in Ghatkopar East to attend a programme called Vihar Sevak Urja Milan. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat attended 'Vihar Sevak Urja Milan' event in Gharkopar East on Sunday. (PTI)

Holding forth on the concept, the RSS chief said that dharma was the only force that drove both him and Narendra Modi. “The same forces drive you too,” he told the audience. “If we stay with this force, we will never meet with an accident. The name of the driver is dharma; dharma is the driver of the entire universe and has set rules for the universe.”

The RSS chief added that dharma was not confined to religion but was the guiding principle of all creation. “Every entity in Nature has its own inherent duty and discipline,” he said. “The State can be secular but a human being or any living being cannot be without dharma. The dharma of water is to flow, the dharma of fire is to burn. There is a son’s duty, a ruler’s duty, and rules of conduct. Our ancestors understood this through spiritual research and great effort.”

Bhagwat said that India had inherited a very rich spiritual legacy from ancestors and would continue to receive “guidance from saints”. “We must always remember that we are just a medium,” he said. “We are not God, we are just doing his work.”

The RSS chief narrated a story about a village of potters who had to dig up soil every day. “One day, they found an idol while digging,” he said. “There was no temple in their village and they carried the idol on the donkey’s back. Every villager did pooja of the idol, but the donkey did not realise that they were worshipping the idol, not him. The next day, he expected the same honour. He waited for this outside every house but was thrashed.”

The RSS chief said that everyone had to work together “with a sense of purity”. “One thing that makes for impurity is the ego,” he said. “It is difficult to get rid of the ego but one can keep it under control.”

Explaining the relationship between spiritual and temporal roles, Bhagwat said that citizens were mere protectors of spiritual people, and the latter were the true leaders. “We are protectors; we do not lead,” he said. “We are the ones who guard the door. Spiritual people are the true leaders. They should be able to lead, and we should protect them.”