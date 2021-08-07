Inebriated men make hoax bomb call to test Mumbai police’s alertness, arrested

Mumbai Police was sent on a wild goose chase following a hoax call from two drunken residents, who claimed bombs had been planted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station, Dadar railway station and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan ‘s bungalow in the western suburbs of the metropolis. They later claimed they were checking how alert the Mumbai Police was.

After receiving the call at about 9 pm on Friday, the Mumbai Police swung into action and deployed various units like the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the Dog Squad to search all the areas mentioned in the call for presence of possible explosives.

“We informed all concerned police stations and agencies and carried out a thorough check of these areas,” said a senior police officer.

Juhu police, MRA Marg police, Dadar police and Byculla police searched the areas within their respective jurisdictions and found nothing.

“Later, we called back the caller but we were told that he was very busy and should not be disturbed. Eventually, he switched off the phone,” said a senior police officer.

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) later picked up two persons from Kalyan’s ShilPhata area on the basis of their cell phone tower location. They told police that they had been celebrating ‘Gatari’ and were heavily drunk when one of them decided to make the call “for fun”. Gatari is celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa before the beginning of the Hindu month of Shravan. On this day, people generally eat and drink to their heart’s content to make up for the abstinence to be practiced during Shravan.

“Both of them are drivers. Raju Kangare, 32, and Ramesh Shirsath, 28, are residents of Dombivli,” said a senior crime branch official.

The officer said the two accused claimed to have made the call for fun after getting drunk, and also to check alertness of the police machinery.