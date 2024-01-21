INLD announces 50% tickets for youth, issues job calendar

{Kaithal} The party has also promised to offer 1 lakh jobs within a year should they win the upcoming polls. (HT Photo)

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Sunday announced that the party will field young candidates on 50% of the seats in the general and state assembly elections 2024.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The announcement was made by the party’s general secretary Abhay Chautala during ‘Yuva Nyay Sammelan’ in Kaithal district.

“It is the ideology of Chaudhary Devi Lal and the party’s commitment to ensure that more and more youth join politics and thus it was decided that we will choose 50% youth of the total candidates for the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections which will increase their participation in politics,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that there are 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and 90 in the state assembly. Abhay is the lone party MLA representing the Ellenabad seat.

He also released a job calendar in the presence of his sons Arjun and Karan Chautala and of national senior vice-president Prakash Bharti, state president Nafe Singh and other state and local leaders.

Apart from his and his son Karan’s photo, the calendar has the photos of Dr BR Ambedkar, former deputy Prime Minister of India Chaudhary Devi Lal and former chief minister OP Chautala.

The party has also promised to offer 1 lakh jobs within a year should they win the upcoming polls. Further, INLD also promised a law against paper leaks, regularisation of 80,000 temporary jobs, all vacant posts in schools, colleges and hospitals will be filled within 6 months and ₹21,000 as unemployment allowance. He also promised that if they came to power, 40,000 to 50,000 jobs would be notified under Group D by March 1, 2025, the same number of jobs for Group C in two phases by November 2025 and other jobs of group A and B in two phases each by December 2025.

During his address, Arjun said, “The chief minister promised to provide 60,000 jobs, but for the last five years they have been unable to give even a single job and due to this the youth are moving abroad. There have been 18 exam leaks. Over one lakh CET-qualified applicants are still waiting. They are giving all jobs to outsiders. If we are chosen, we will organise job recruitments twice a year.”