Save Juhu call by residents impacted by defence notification

MUMBAI: Juhu residents, a large number of whom were senior citizens, on Sunday took out yet another protest rally to highlight the how a defence notification has been impeding redevelopment of buildings within 500 metres of the Juhu military transmission station. Mumbai, India - April 09, 2023 : Juhu Wireless affected residents association appeal to Defence Authorities and PMO People have lost homes and there should be no resistance for redevelopment and growth. Awareness rally at Juhu, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 09, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Carrying placards like “We salute Army but don’t snatch away our legalised homes”, “We are law abiding, tax paying citizens, don’t erase our future”, “No border area, No sensitive area, no signalling obstruction”, the residents under the aegis of Juhu Wireless Affected Residents Association took out a rally to highlight their plight.

“Buildings falling within 500 m radius of the Juhu military radio transmission station cannot redevelop their buildings above 15 metres due to the restrictions imposed by SRO 150 notification brought in by the Army after the Adarsh scam in 2011. Most buildings here are more than 40 years old and desperately need redevelopment. During the monsoon if any of these buildings collapse, where will all of us senior citizens go?” said Shyam Lalwani, one of the affected residents.

Several redevelopment proposals were already approved by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority and their construction was abut to begin when the SRO 150 notification stalled the redevelopment of these buildings. Several bungalows and buildings with celebrities are also affected by the restrictions.

BJP Juhu MLA Ameet Satam had raised the issue in the recently concluded budget session of the state legislature and urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take up the issue with the Defence Ministry. In the past, BJP MP Gopal Shetty and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar had also raised the issue of SRO 150 notification in the Lok Sabha.

“The issue has been raised in the Lok Sabha and the assembly. We have also written numerous letters highlighting our plight, but no one has responded to us. The defence ministry says we will look into it, but it has been 12 years that they are looking into it. We want the CM and the Dy CM to call us for a meeting, and understand the seriousness of our issue, and help us find a solution by opening a dialogue with the defence ministry. Unless SRO 150 is removed, no redevelopment can take place,” said Prof BB Lakdawala, who has been spearheading the campaign by the residents.