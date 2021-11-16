Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Kalyan railway pointsman saves man by pulling him up between train and platform
Kalyan railway pointsman saves man by pulling him up between train and platform

Pointsman saves man’s life; the incident occurred on November 14 at 11.54am when a passenger, descending the steps at Kalyan station, saw the Howrah-Mumbai Express leaving the platform; he ran towards the train and tried the grab the nearest door, slipping in the gap
Screenshot of the incident at the Kalyan railway station in which a pointsman saves the life of a man by pulling him up between train and platform. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 08:33 PM IST
ByAnamika Gharat, Kalyan

A pointsman attached to the Kalyan railway station saved the life of a 40-year-old man who was trying to board the moving Howrah-Mumbai special train and slipped through the gap between the platform and the footboard.

The pointsman pulled him up and saved his life on November 14, the video of which went viral on Tuesday.

According to the railway officials, the incident occurred at 11.54am when a passenger, descending the steps, saw that the Howrah-Mumbai Express was leaving the platform. He wanted to board the train and started running towards it and tried to grab the nearest door. In doing so, he slipped in the gap.

Railway pointsman Shivji Singh saw the passenger and immediately ran behind him and pulled him out. Meanwhile, some passengers inside the train pulled the emergency chain to bring the train to a halt.

A Kalyan railway officer said, “The train was slow. The man lost his balance and couldn’t step on the footboard. Some passengers in the train pulled the chain and the pointsman ran behind him to pull him out. We are urging people not to alight or board a running train.”

