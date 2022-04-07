Kirit Somaiya laundered INS Vikrant fund via PMC Bank, alleges Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the funds collected by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya to preserve INS Vikrant were laundered through Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. He alleged that a part of the money was used for his election campaign and in the business of Somaiya’s son Neil. Shiv Sena also launched a state-wide protest over the allegation levelled by Raut.

On Wednesday, Raut had alleged that Somaiya, through a campaign in 2013-14 to save INS Vikrant from being scrapped, collected around ₹57 crore but did not submit the same to the government. Somaiya dismissed the allegations and demanded proof. Later in the day, Trombay police registered a case regarding the matter based on a complaint lodged by a 53-year-old former Army personnel.

Sena workers staged protests in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Sangli and other districts. The party workers waived saffron flags and shouted slogans against Somaiya and BJP.

“The issue of corruption in the name of INS Vikrant will rage across the country. As per the instructions of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, the party launched protests across the state against this corruption; we will not sit quietly and will put these traitors behind bars, who roam around wearing a mask of nationalism and Hindutva,” Raut said.

Earlier in the day Raut, while speaking to reporters in New Delhi, said that the ‘Save Vikrant’ campaign was also launched in other states as well. “I have only spoken about Maharashtra where about ₹58 crore were collected. They have collected more than ₹200 crore. Kirit Somaiya used in his campaign, a chunk of the funds laundered through PMC Bank, and some of it were also used in the business of Neil Kirit Somaiya,” Raut said.

The Sena MP said that people who were close to the former BJP MP told him that over 700 boxes were used to collect funds from the people. “I am told that 711 boxes were used to collect the money. They were kept in his office at Neelam Nagar, Mulund. Some of them were opened and BJP workers were called to count. The money was diverted through PMC bank. Some boxes were taken to Kirit Somaiya’s friend, who is a developer in Juhu. It is a case of money laundering as well,” Raut said.

Responding to the allegations, Somaiya said that he was ready to face any action. “No scam has taken place, not even worth a rupee in Vikrant fund collection. I have not done anything wrong. I am not scared of any action. Raut has been levelling allegations but has not given proof to substantiate them. I have not received a copy of the FIR filed in the case. I will keep exposing the Uddhav Thackeray government. I dare CM Uddhav Thackeray to give information available with him (in this case), I am ready to face the investigation,” he said.

Somaiya, however, failed to clarify whether the collected money was submitted to the governor or the government. Reacting to it, Raut said, “How will he respond, I have exposed the corruption with all evidence.”

Raut also targetted BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for defending Somaiya, saying he speaks of nationalism but defended a traitor who siphoned off about ₹57 crore collected in the name of the ‘Save Vikrant’ campaign.

“I exposed the corruption yesterday, and I am surprised that Devendra Fadnavis, who gives speeches on nationalism and teaches Hindutva to others, attempted to defend a traitor. Seeing this [MS] Golwalkar Guruji, Balasaheb Deoras, Dr [Keshav] Hegdewar, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat must have been pained. The person who sits with you committed fraud in the name of the naval ship that was responsible for the partition of Pakistan,” he said in Delhi and added, “The same Raj Bhavan that adheres to your orders has given proof of corruption.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of Sena workers, in a display of strength, gathered at Mumbai airport to receive Raut, who was in the national capital for the budget session of the Parliament. Raut was accompanied by Sena’s Lok Sabha MP Vinayak Raut. “This is not a show of strength or show of support. This is a spontaneous reaction to the corruption in the name of INS Vikrant. The people have come on the streets against that,” said Raut.

The Sena MP, whose properties were attached by the Enforcement Directorate, added that the use of Central agencies against Shiv Sena and its leaders is a display of weakness and backstabbing.

Raut added that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar raising the issue of action against him during his meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, was a message to their opponents that the three parties within Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are united.

“When a leader like Pawar saheb meets the prime minister, the entire country discusses it. The prime minister has heard about the actions being taken by the central agencies... When Pawar saheb meets Modi, it shows we are together. We (MVA) will face all the challenges as one. What you call crisis is an opportunity for us,” Raut said.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has questioned why NCP chief Sharad Pawar did not stand by his party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik when they were arrested by the central agencies.

“Besides the arrested NCP leaders, the ED questioned other Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab and Pratap Sarnaik, but Pawar met the prime minister only after Raut’s property was attached by the ED. This has proved that Pawar is Raut’s leader and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray,” he said.

Another BJP leader and former agriculture minister Anil Bonde said that the show of strength by Raut was an attempt by the Sena leader to create atmosphere ahead of his arrest.