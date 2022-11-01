Kishori Pednekar appears before police, refutes involvement in SRA scam

Mumbai: Former Mumbai mayor, Kishori Pednekar, on Tuesday appeared before the Dadar police for her alleged involvement in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) related scam.

“Pednekar reached the police station in the morning and recorded her statement,” said Mahesh Mugutrao, senior police inspector, Dadar police station.

“She has admitted to knowing the three accused but has denied any involvement in the scam. We are conducting further inquiries into the matter,” he added.

She appeared at around 11:30 am and left after nearly three hours.

Earlier, Pednekar was questioned on Friday, after her name was observed in chat conversations between the arrested accused. The police also noted that the accused had sent some messages to her during the time period when the offence was committed.

“All the allegations against me are false,” said Pednekar. “A lot of people know me due to the office I was holding but that does not mean I know all of them.”

She added that they may have sent her messages but she had neither seen them nor replied to them.

Pednekar refused to react to allegations made by senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, saying, “I see no reason to talk about that man.”

On October 23, the police arrested two civic employees – Sanjay Lokhande and Sanjay Kamble – with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and a real estate agent for allegedly duping several people by promising them flats in an upcoming SRA project.