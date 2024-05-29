 Labourer dies as boat out for illegal sand mining capsizes near Arnala | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Labourer dies as boat out for illegal sand mining capsizes near Arnala

ByMegha Sood
May 29, 2024 08:28 AM IST

11 laborers rescued, 1 drowned at Arnala beach in Virar after boat capsized during illegal sand mining. Body of missing laborer recovered.

MUMBAI: 11 laborers were rescued while the search for another who drowned at Arnala beach in Virar continued after a boat carrying them capsized on Monday evening. According to the Virar police, the laborers were involved in illegal sand mining near Virar’s Arnala when the incident occurred.

HT Image
HT Image

Police officials said that on Monday evening, the boat ventured towards Arnala Fort to mine sand with 12 laborers on board. After only half a mile, the boat suddenly capsized. Once the coast guard spotted the boat, they initiated a rescue operation with the assistance of divers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Eleven labourers were rescued within three hours, but one remained missing. A search operation commenced with the assistance of Arnala police and a Coast Guard helicopter. On Tuesday at 4:30 am, the body of the missing labourer was recovered. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Shantaram Mukne, 30, a resident of Virar village. The police registered an accidental death report and are conducting further investigations.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Labourer dies as boat out for illegal sand mining capsizes near Arnala
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On