Labourer dies as boat out for illegal sand mining capsizes near Arnala

MUMBAI: 11 laborers were rescued while the search for another who drowned at Arnala beach in Virar continued after a boat carrying them capsized on Monday evening. According to the Virar police, the laborers were involved in illegal sand mining near Virar’s Arnala when the incident occurred. HT Image

Police officials said that on Monday evening, the boat ventured towards Arnala Fort to mine sand with 12 laborers on board. After only half a mile, the boat suddenly capsized. Once the coast guard spotted the boat, they initiated a rescue operation with the assistance of divers.

Eleven labourers were rescued within three hours, but one remained missing. A search operation commenced with the assistance of Arnala police and a Coast Guard helicopter. On Tuesday at 4:30 am, the body of the missing labourer was recovered. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Shantaram Mukne, 30, a resident of Virar village. The police registered an accidental death report and are conducting further investigations.