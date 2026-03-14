Lalbaug eatery switches to induction stoves to keep kitchen running

Mumbai: At the beginning of this week, when most hoteliers were still grappling with the disruption in LPG supplies due to the US-Israeli war on Iran, Hotel Majghar, a Malvani seafood restaurant in Lalbaug, invested a significant amount to procure electric induction stoves and fryers to bypass the crisis and keep serving its regular fare. Ashwini Kadam, 31, who prepares snacks at the restaurant, said cooking on induction stoves requires thrice the time compared to LPG stoves (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

Four days into the transition, on Friday, while the staff was still coming to terms with the increase in cooking time on induction stoves, customers were appreciative of getting the same food as earlier, even as a large chunk of restaurants had trimmed their menus.

“I had no idea there had been such a change in the kitchen,” Arun Joshi, 51, a regular diner at Hotel Majghar, told Hindustan Times with a smile when asked about the transition. “The taste hasn’t changed at all.”

Hotel Majghar was established in 2018 by Abhishek Nakashe and Abhijeet Indap. Nearly 80% of its customers are returning diners, said Ramchandra Pawar, a chef at the eatery.

“We serve 200–300 office-goers every day, while many families plan their visits days in advance,” Pawar said.

Pawan Sakpal, 33, executive chef at the seafood eatery, said they realised early on that they would have to think of an alternative even before LPG cylinders ran out.

“Induction is expensive and a dead investment for us. Still we spent more than ₹1 lakh to install seven induction units, an electrical fish fry pan, and a fryer,” said Sakpal. “We are not sure what we will do with it once everything goes back to normal, but right now, they are lifesavers.”

The restaurant has continued operations without a break and without any cuts in the menu or increase in prices despite the shift from LPG cylinders to induction stoves on Monday, Sakpal said.

Ashwini Kadam, 31, who prepares snacks at the restaurant, said cooking on induction stoves requires thrice the time compared to LPG stoves.

“What would get cooked in five minutes earlier now takes around 15 minutes,” she said while frying wadas on one of the new induction stoves. “I am getting used to it, but there is still some frustration as the time has tripled. We know this is temporary, but due to uncertainty, we don’t even know what temporary means.”

Jaydip Bargode, 32, deputy head chef who manages day-to-day kitchen operations, said the staff are still adapting to the new system.

“It has been four days, and we are trying to adjust to this way of cooking,” he said. “Since customers expect food quickly, serving it on time has become a major challenge.”