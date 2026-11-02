MUMBAI: A 54-year-old property broker from Mulund has alleged that a private moneylender’s recovery agents kidnapped, assaulted and threatened him with a pistol on multiple occasions to recover money, despite his having paid ₹18.80 lakh against a loan of ₹14 lakh. The Bhandup police have registered a case against the lender, one of his alleged associates and two unidentified persons. Lender’s agents abduct, assaults broker despite loan repayment

Badra, a resident of LBS Road in Mulund West, had borrowed ₹14 lakh from Adil Pawaskar in May 2026. The agreement was to repay ₹16 lakh within a month, police said.

According to the police, the complainant, Haresh Badra, a real estate broker residing on LBS Road in Mulund West, had borrowed ₹14 lakh from Adil Pawaskar in May 2026. The two had allegedly agreed that Badra would repay ₹16 lakh within a month.

Badra told the police that he had arranged the money through his friend Manish Loke, a Ghansoli resident, who had promised him a return of ₹4 lakh on a ₹14-lakh investment over a month.

Loke, who had claimed to be involved in a banking venture, returned only ₹5 lakh and allegedly began avoiding Badra. Badra consequently paid Pawaskar ₹2.3 lakh and told him that Loke had defaulted on the investment.

In the second week of June, when Badra went to Loke’s residence in Ghansoli to recover the money, Sonu alias Sandy allegedly arrived with two men and threatened him, demanding that he pay Pawaskar. Badra later spoke to the lender and sought more time.

On June 25, Sonu allegedly went to a relative’s house to threaten Badra before picking him up from his office and forcing him into a car. Loke was already inside the vehicle. The accused allegedly assaulted both men and asked Badra’s wife to arrange money. She paid ₹10 lakh, following which Badra was released. The accused also allegedly recorded a video of him.

Badra alleged that he was abducted again from Marol in Andheri on August 11 and assaulted. The accused demanded ₹3.5 lakh, claiming that Sonu had helped him recover money from Loke. Badra’s wife borrowed money from a friend and paid Sonu at Chheda Nagar signal in Ghatkopar to secure his release.

Badra told the police that he did not report the earlier incidents because he was still under pressure to repay Pawaskar.

On October 30, Sonu allegedly followed Badra near Sonapur signal in Bhandup while he was riding a scooter and forced him into a car. Badra was allegedly punched and assaulted, and threatened with a pistol. The accused demanded ₹10 lakh, and Badra agreed to pay the amount on Monday.

After being held in the car for several hours, Badra asked the occupants to stop near Bal Rajeshwari Temple, close to an HP petrol pump in Mulund. He allegedly escaped on the pretext of relieving himself. Though the accused chased him, he managed to reach home and later approached the police.

The Bhandup police have registered a case against Pawaskar, Sonu and two unidentified persons for kidnapping, voluntarily causing hurt, extortion, criminal intimidation and common intention.