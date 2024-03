Lok Sabha polls: Nitin Gadkari files nomination from Nagpur

Union minister for transport and national highway, Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from Maharashtra’s Nagpur constituency as today was the last day for filing of papers ahead of the Lok Sabha polls beginning April 19. Gadkari is seeking a third term in Lok Sabha from Nagpur. (Sunny Shende | HT)

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leader Praful Patel, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Banwankule, and leaders from RPI and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) were also present at the district collectorate on Wednesday afternoon when Gadkari submitted his nomination papers before the returning officer, Vipin Itankar.

Seeking a third term in Lok Sabha from Nagpur, a constituency housing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters, Gadkari’s candidacy holds significant weight within the ruling party, signaling its intent to strengthen its position in the state.

Raju Parwe, a sitting Congress MLA, also filed his nomination papers alongside Gadkari after being nominated by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) from Ramtek constituency.

Gadkari is pitted against Congress candidate Vikas Thakre, a vocal sitting MLA and Nagpur city Congress president.