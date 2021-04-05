Maharashtra CM accepts Anil Deshmukh's resignation, Dilip Walse Patil give charge of home department

NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil will take over as Maharashtra's new home minister after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray accepted NCP leader Anil Deshmukh's resignation on Monday evening. Dilip Walse Patil led the state ministry for labour and excise and will take charge of the state home ministry after his party colleague resigned following charges of allegation leveled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The Bombay High Court earlier observed that there can no independent probe into the allegations of corruption levelled against Deshmukh if the investigation is handed to Mumbai Police, which is headed by the state home minister. The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to finish a preliminary investigation into the allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh where he alleged that the former state home minister was running an 'extortion racket.'

The former state home minister also tweeted his letter of resignation where he said that he feels it was morally wrong to continue as the state home minister after Bombay High Court's order.