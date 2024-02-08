Maha govt begins withdrawal of cases against Maratha protestors

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has started the process of withdrawing cases against Maratha protestors, though it may take some time for the actual process to be completed as chargesheets in most of cases are yet to be filed and the deadline for withdrawal of cases is yet to be extended. HT Image

The home department has asked for a comprehensive report on cases lodged after September 1 – when protestors in Jalna’s Antarwali Sarati village were lathi-charged – from the additional director of police (law and order). At least 360 protesters were booked for the protest on September 1, while dozens of others were booked for violent agitations in various districts of Marathwada in October and November.

The government order enables district level committees to propose withdrawal of cases where there was no loss of life or public property worth over ₹5 lakh. The government, however, has not extended the deadline to withdraw the cases yet, as the last order for extension pertained to cases filed till August 31, 2023.

“Even if the police at the district level decide to move a proposal for withdrawal of cases, they will have to have an order in place. The cases registered in September, October and November are either under investigation or are being heard at district-level courts after the filing of chargesheets. District level committees of police and revenue officials can take a call only after the cut-off date is extended,” said an official from Mantralaya.

Meanwhile, a high-level committee under cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar held a meeting to review of 20-odd cases which were referred to it by district level committees.

“The cases are prior to August 31, 2023, and some of them are related to the Maratha quota protest. The cases were rejected by district level committees, after which they were referred to the state committee,” the officer said.