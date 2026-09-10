Maharashtra framing law to tokenise land assets: CM at Fintech Fest
Fadnavis said the framework will cover land assets estimated at ₹50 lakh crore, though the exact properties and rights remain to be defined.
Maharashtra will become the first state in India to tokenise land using blockchain technology, to unlock the full value of property, thus enhancing liquidity in the real estate market while also improving transparency.
To this end, the state government is developing a legal framework that will eventually translate into the proposed Maharashtra Digitisation and Exchange of Land Token Asset (Delta) Act, said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The framework will be developed with inputs from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), as well as experts from industry, technology, law and academia, he said.
Also read: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis announces legislation for land tokenisation
How land tokenisation would work
Real estate tokenisation is the process of converting the value of a physical property into digital tokens that can be bought, sold or traded on a blockchain platform. Each token represents a fractional ownership stake in the property, allowing investors to gain exposure to property without purchasing an entire asset.
So, for instance, a property worth ₹1 crore could, depending on the legal structure, be represented by 1,000 digital tokens, with each token representing a portion of the property’s value or associated rights.
₹50 lakh crore in land assets could come under framework
Land assets that will be covered under the new framework are estimated to be worth ₹50 lakh crore, said Fadnavis but did not elaborate. While tokenisation could be applied to different types of real estate, the properties that will be tokenised, along with the legal rights attached to these tokens, will be determined by the provisions of the draft law to be introduced by the state government.
“For generations, land has represented wealth in India but very often it is wealth without liquidity,” he said. ”A family may own an asset of significant value but struggles to access capital against it efficiently. Similarly, entrepreneurs may hold valuable assets but be unable to unlock their economic potential quickly. Tokenisation could help address this challenge by improving transparency and liquidity while enabling owners to unlock the economic value of their assets,” he added.
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“Let me make one thing absolutely clear. For us, tokenisation is not about speculation, it is about unlocking productive capital. Ultimately, it is about converting dormant wealth into economic opportunity,” said Fadnavis, adding that operationalising the Delta Act would require significant collaboration between the Union and state governments.
Maharashtra seeks to build fintech innovation ecosystem
Fadnavis also said the state is building an ecosystem around artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, global capability centres, start-ups, universities and advanced technology. “I want technology companies and financial institutions to view Maharashtra not merely as a market but as a laboratory for innovation,” said the chief minister.
He invited companies to bring their “most ambitious ideas” across sectors such as agriculture, MSMEs, urban governance, mobility, healthcare, financial inclusion, fraud prevention and public finance. “Maharashtra will remain at the forefront of this transformation and develop as the country’s largest real-world test-bed for next-generation fintech solutions,” he said.
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The event concluded after MMRDA handed over allotment land letters to SEBI, NSE and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Together, the three allotments carry lease premiums totalling ₹2,652.37 crore. SEBI has been allotted 16,000 sq m of built-up area at a lease premium of ₹606.32 crore; NSE 43,980 sq m for ₹1,684.32 crore; and the ED has been allotted 10,500 sq m at a lease premium of ₹361.73 crore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More
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