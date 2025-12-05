Pune: At least 15 people were injured after an overcrowded private bus from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, heading towards Ratnagiri, plunged nearly 70 feet into a gorge at Amba Ghat in Maharashtra early Friday morning, police said. Maharashtra: 15 injured as bus from MP plunges 70 feet into gorge at Amba Ghat

The police said the bus was carrying around 100 passengers.

“The bus was overcrowded, with nearly 100 passengers on board. The driver appears to have lost control at a sharp curve,” senior police inspector at Devrukh police station Uday Jhavare said.

Jhavare said all passengers had come from Nepal and were travelling to Ratnagiri to work in mango orchards.

Among the 15 injured, four to five are reported to be in critical condition. No fatalities have been reported in the incident.

Ratnagiri police said the driver lost control at a sharp curve in the ghat section, causing the bus to veer off the road. It became wedged against a large tree on the slope, preventing it from plunging further into the valley.

Police suspect foggy conditions may have contributed to the loss of control.

Teams from the Ratnagiri district police, along with local villagers and emergency responders, pulled passengers out of the damaged vehicle and shifted all injured persons to Ratnagiri Government Hospital.

An investigation into the accident is underway.