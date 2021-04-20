Maharashtra adds 62,097 new Covid-19 cases as tally nears 4 million

Maharashtra’s tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose by more than 60,000 fresh infections on Tuesday as 62,097 people tested positive for the viral disease, according to a health department bulletin. There were 519 related fatalities as well, the bulletin showed, as the death toll reached 61,343. The state’s infection tally stands at 3,960,359.

On Monday, the western state reported 58,924 new cases and 351 deaths.

As many as 52,412 patients across Maharashtra recovered on the day, taking the overall recoveries to 3,213,464. Also, 265,925 samples were tested for the disease, which is significantly higher than the 221,626 samples tested on the previous day. So far, 24,341,736 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, the state capital, reported 7,192 new Covid-19 infections and 34 related deaths. With this, the case tally in the city reached 594,059 while the death toll climbed to 12,446.

Also read | Covid-19: In PM Modi’s address to nation, an appeal to his ‘young friends’

In Mumbai, the active caseload witnessed a decrease of 2,476 cases and currently stands at 83,934 from the 86,410 reported on the previous day, data from a bulletin released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed. Also, 9,641 patients have recovered from the disease on the day which took the total recoveries to 496,263, the bulletin also showed.

The current recovery rate in the city stands at 83% and the doubling rate of the disease is currently 47 days, according to the bulletin. Also, between April 13 and 19, the overall growth rate of the coronavirus infections stood at 1.44%. As many as 105 active containment zones are currently in effect within the metropolis.

Medical workers in the city tested 45,350 samples for the disease on the day, which pushed the total tests done to 5,027,882, the latest data showed.

Amidst the ongoing 15-day curfew implemented on April 13, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued additional guidelines about opening of shops in the state. “All Groceries, Vegetable Shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops (including, chicken, mutton, poultry, fish and eggs), shops related to agricultural implements and farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season for individuals as well as for organisations to be open only between 7am to 11am,” read an order signed by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte. The order also says that home delivery from these shops could be availed between 7am and 8pm.