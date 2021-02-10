Maharashtra: Ajoy Mehta to be appointed as MahaRERA chief
Principal advisor to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and former chief secretary Ajoy Mehta is set to be appointed as chairman of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA). The state government is expected to issue a formal order on Thursday, after the final nod from CM Thackeray.
Mehta, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, retired as chief secretary of Maharashtra on June 30, after he was given two extensions of nine months. He has been serving as the principal advisor to the CM and played a key role in chalking out the key policies and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“A three-member committee headed by Bombay high court (HC) judge SS Shinde, secretaries from housing, law and judiciary departments have finalised two names from six applicants. Mehta is one of the two names finalised and proposed to the government. CM is expected to give his nod to Mehta’s name soon. Retired IAS officers Satish Gavai, Bipin Malik are among other applicants,” said an official from the housing department. The department issues order once the proposal is signed by the CM.
The official said that the three-member committee has the right to recommend up to three names either from the applications they receive or on their own. The chairman serves till 65years of his age or completion of five years of his appointment.
The post of the chairman of MahaRERA was vacant after Gautam Chatterjee retired on January 20.
