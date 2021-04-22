Maharashtra: Conduct second-year medical offline exams as per schedule, says NMC

Days after the state health education minister and the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) postponed second and third-year MBBS examinations to June, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has released an advisory for medical institutions directing them to conduct second-year exams as well as supplementary exams for first and second semesters only in the offline mode.

“The universities are advised to adhere to the existing norms for conducting theory exams. However, considering the risk stratification of the areas where medical colleges are located, all necessary precautions including staggering of small batches must be adhered to,” states the recent circular released by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board of NMC.

Last week, after discussions with various stakeholders including state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Amit Deshmukh, the state minister for medical education tweeted the decision to postpone all undergraduate medical exams to June first week. Rising Covid-19 cases across the state was one of the main reason for this move. Along with MBBS, this decision also affects students from Ayurveda, homoeopathy and similar courses affiliated with the university.

Over the past few days, second-and third-year medical students from the government and private medical colleges in Maharashtra had been requesting authorities to postpone exams especially at a time when the state is recording 50,000-60,000 cases daily. The exams in question were originally scheduled to take place in February, but were deferred first to March and then to April by the MUHS due to increasing Covid-19 cases and complaints of several medical students.

NMC however said delaying exams further will have a larger impact on the next academic year, and therefore a decision has been taken to conduct pending exams in smaller batches, starting with second-year MBBS and supplementary exams.

“If external examiners are not available due to the current pandemic situation, such examiners can overlook the theory exams online but internal examiners have to be physically present in the examination hall. Practical/clinical examinations may be conducted in laboratories with due precautions,” states the NMC circular.

It further states that students who are unable to appear for these physical exams due to whatever reasons Will be allowed to take the examination with supplementary batches. “This will not be counted as an additional attempt for them,” said the circular.

The circular has invited mixed reactions from students at present. “Medical examination will be impossible to conduct in the online mode and with correct precautions, medical institutions can conduct the said exams. The NMC has also clarified that students who are unable to appear for exams can participate in supplementary exams so students need not worry,” said Brijesh Sutaria, parent of an MBBS student.