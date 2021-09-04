Maharashtra Covid cases stable but Mumbai sees surge

While new Covid-19 new cases in Maharashtra continue to be stable in the 4,000-plus level, Mumbai is seeing a rise as cases are now above 400. Maharashtra recorded 4,313 new cases on Friday including 423 cases in Mumbai. The total case tally in the state stands at 6,477,987.

Mumbai had been recording less than 400 new cases daily till August 29.

The state government is worried due to forthcoming Ganpati festival as there are indications that the numbers may surge during the festive season.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management, blamed citizens for this impasse. “People have started moving out and are taking things casually. We see people not wearing masks and even those wearing are not wearing them properly. Social distancing has now gone for a toss,” said Dr Salunkhe.

He said there will be a surge in cases in the coming festivals. “The next few months are festive seasons and there is bound to be congregations of people. This is going to be counterproductive and we may witness a surge again” he added.

Union health ministry has advised the state to impose curbs to prevent any spiralling of numbers during the festivities, and warned that all the gains made till date may be nullified if the situation is not handled properly.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild, also concurred with Dr Salunkhe, and said the government should crack down on such activities. “We are seeing more cases and increased hospitalisations. On one hand the government talks about restricting Ganpati festival and on the other hand, they are organising special buses for those going to Konkan region,” said Dr Gilada.

The second wave of Covid-19 was worse than the first wave as it infected more people and caused more deaths. There are apprehensions that the third wave may turn out to be more severe, and hence all efforts are being made to stop this.

Mumbai reported three deaths on Friday, pushing toll to 15,987. Total number of deaths in Maharashtra reached 137,643, of which Pune leads with 19,289 deaths followed by Mumbai with 15,987 and Thane with 11,319 deaths. On Friday, 160,481 tests were done while the number of recoveries clocked 4,360.

There are currently 50,466 active patients across the state. Pune tops with 14,973 patients followed by Thane with 7,103 and Satara with 6,007 patients.

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has given nod to drama theatres and auditoriums to open from November. The decision was taken during a meeting with theatre personalities representing their associations. The state government is expected to issue standard operating procedure (SOP) for the same in the next few weeks.

“The CM has given nod for the opening of drama theatres and auditoriums from early November. The SOP will be issued at appropriate time. We expect the third wave, even if it hits in the next few weeks, will subside by then. Theatres have been shut for last 18 months and need some time for preparations and maintenance work before they open,” said cultural affairs minister Amit Deshmukh.