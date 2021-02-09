Maharashtra: Dip in demand for engineering; no takers for 55,000 college seats
Demand for engineering seats is low according to the state common entrance test (CET) cell, whose data reveals nearly 45% seats in first-year, undergraduate engineering (BTech) courses remained vacant across the state this year. While seats in government-aided and university-managed institutes have more takers comparatively, almost 98% of the total vacant seats are in private, unaided engineering institutes in the state this year.
Figures shared by the admissions authority shows 54,667 of the 55,444 vacant seats across engineering institutes this year are in unaided institutes. Vacancy in postgraduate (MTech) courses stands at 55.2% this year compared to 65% last year.
“The blanket ban on new engineering colleges has specially been implemented keeping in mind the mushrooming of private engineering colleges across the country. Year after year new private players start colleges, but the quality of teaching keeps dipping and seat vacancy keeps increasing,” said an official from the state CET cell. Last year, seat vacancy in BTech courses was at 48%.
Admissions to all professional courses were delayed by a few months in 2020 due to the pandemic and the ambiguity surrounding the implementation of the quota for socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC, also known as the Maratha quota) in Maharashtra. After waiting for clarity on the issue of the quota, the state decided in November 2020 to conduct admissions to all courses without implementing the SEBC quota.
As per figures shared by the CET cell, vacancies in Masters in business administration (MBA) and Masters in management studies (MMS) courses stand at 32.85% this year and seats under the economically weaker sections (EWS) quotas show vacancies across courses. Over 76% seats in the EWS category have found no takers this year. Experts have blamed this on job losses in the Covid era.
“Students who secure seats under the EWS quota need to pay 50% fees, but that amount too could be too much for someone without a job. While students applied for the course in February 2020, many youngsters ended up losing jobs during the lockdown and that has strained the family income. This could’ve forced students to forfeit their admissions this year,” said Dr R K Srivastava, professor and head of department at Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE).
The EWS quota was first implemented in 2019 and data from the CET cell shows that in Bachelor in engineering and technology (BE/BTech) courses, seat vacancy in the EWS quota stood at 82% across government and private institutes in 2019-20 academic year with 1,877 out of 10,249 reserved seats finding takers. Similarly, the overall seat vacancy in the EWS quota in Masters in engineering and technology (ME/MTech) admissions stood at 94% and 90% of seats under the EWS quota stayed vacant in management courses (MBA/MMS) that year.
“Demand for seats under the EWS quota is slowly picking up, but students are still unaware of the rules and regulations. In some cases, students had all the required documents, but were not aware that they will have to pay 50% of the fees, which many could not afford especially since fees at private institutes are higher than at government institutes. The government needs to look into this lacuna,” said a senior official from a government-run engineering institute in the city.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cryptocurrency fraud: No bail to 2 members of gang that duped 15,810 of ₹113.10 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Local trains for all in Mumbai? Not on Belapur-Kharkopar line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Dip in demand for engineering; no takers for 55,000 college seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: MMRDA’s cycle vision back on track in BKC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Court acquits man held for killing mother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC temporarily stays sarpanch elections in six districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: No bail for man booked for sexual abuse of 5 kids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire in Modella colony in Thane brought under control
- The fire broke out at 8pm and spread quickly as the walls of the flats were constructed with wood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena criticises Shah over remark denying offer to share Maharashtra CM post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out at a chemical unit in Taloja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MBBS admissions extended by a week to fill up vacant seats in deemed institutes
- 37 seats are currently lying vacant across five deemed institutes under non-resident Indian (NRI) and management quotas. This includes 17 vacant seats under the NRI quota at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Medical College.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7th accused arrested in Mumbai porn racket case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid in Maharashtra: MMR breaches 700K-mark, most cases in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 held for hacking trees in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC rejects Gautam Navlakha’s default bail plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox