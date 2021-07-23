Maharashtra: FYJC CET portal remains shut for third day

Nearly 24 hours after the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) shut down the common entrance test (CET) registrations website for first-year junior college (FYJC) aspirants due to technical glitches, the website remained inaccessible on Thursday as well. State board officials, without giving any clear answers, told HT that students will be informed about the reopening of the website in advance.

“Not only will we inform students in advance, we will also extend the deadline for all interested students to complete the registration process,” said Dinkar Patil, chairman, MSBSHSE.

The portal, http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in/, which was supposed to open for online applications from 11.30am on July 20, remained inaccessible due to technical issues till Wednesday night, post which the board shut it down.

Originally, registration for the optional CET exam for FYJC admission was scheduled to take place between July 20 and 26. However, since the portal has been inaccessible for the past three days, officials have assured students that new deadline will be announced once the website is up and running.

“I have been checking the CET website as well as the state board official website for updates, but there have been none. The process that should’ve started on Tuesday has been left hanging due to technical glitch, which the board has not managed to fix yet. There seems to be no end to such delay,” said Anjum Chehal, an aspirant.

Results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) were announced online on July 16, but the results website crashed within minutes of the results being announced. With no board exams conducted this year due to rising Covid-19 cases, the state decided to conduct an entrance exam based on the state board syllabus and made it optional for FYJC aspirants.

As per a government resolution (GR) made public by the state school education department, priority in admission to FYJC will be given to students based on their CET scores and then seats will be allotted to remaining students on the basis of merit as per marks scored through the Class 10 assessment method depending on the vacancy of seats in junior colleges.