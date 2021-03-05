Maharashtra Governor accepts forest minister Sanjay Rathod’s resignation
Amid pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Maharashtra government sent the resignation of forest minister Sanjay Rathod to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The government accepted the resignation of the minister, whose name surfaced in the death of a woman in Pune on February 7, within hours.
A statement from Raj Bhavan said Koshyari has accepted the resignation sent to him at 4pm and has given permission to hand over the charge of Rathod’s department to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. “The resignation has been accepted by the governor. On request by the chief minister, he has been allowed to keep the additional charge of forest department with him,” the statement from Raj Bhavan stated.
Leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders Ashish Shelar, Sanjay Kute have been repeatedly criticising the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, questioning why the resignation, which was submitted on Sunday, has been kept with Thackeray. The BJP has been alleging the audio clips that went viral on social media clearly prove the involvement of the minister.
Kute had said resignation was just a farce and the Thackeray government was shielding its minister.
According to the officials from the chief minister’s office, Thackeray is expected to keep the department with him until the next reshuffle of the state cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹650 crore discrepancy found in accounts: I-T department
- The statement added that evidence of cash receipts by the actress amounting to ₹5crore has also been recovered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Power tariff for residential consumers to reduce from April 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination phase 3: 16K get 1st shot in Mumbai on Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index: Centre’s report ranks Greater Mumbai at 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index: Greater Mumbai ranks 11 among 49 cities on sustainability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allegations in Jalgaon case false: Deshmukh
- According to media reports, some women from the hostel complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some of them were forced to strip and dance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC permits re-release of Telugu film after objectionable part removed by makers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC asks zone 11 DCP to probe delay in investigation into 2018 case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index: Despite edge, Greater Mumbai gets middling score
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index: Access to public transport hikes Greater Mumbai’s rank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees 8,998 fresh Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harassment at Maharashtra hostel: Claims found to be untrue, says home minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index: Satellite cities do better than Greater Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Clean up marshal arrested for kidnapping, extortion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox