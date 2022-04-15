Maharashtra logs 69 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 44 new infections

Maharashtra reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which means that for the first time after three days, less than 100 people in the state tested positive in a single day. With this, the state's cumulative infection tally has risen to 7,875,620, including 113, 124 and 103 fresh infections on April 12, 13 and 14, respectively.

Also Read | Maharashtra sees drop in Covid-19 cases after marginal spike on Wednesday

Meanwhile, Maharashtra also added a single fatality to its overall toll, pushing the total related deaths to 147,827. The daily toll for April 12 and 13 stood at 4 and 1 respectively, while on Thursday, 5 people succumbed due to this viral disease.

Of the new cases, Mumbai, the state capital, accounted for 44, while the lone death, too, was from the metropolis. A day ago, 56 residents of the city tested positive, while the corresponding tally on April 12 was 52 and 73 on April 13. There was a single death on Thursday as well, while on each of the two prior days, there was no fatality.

Also Read | Maharashtra: No significant rise in Covid-19 cases week after lifting of curbs

Friday's numbers come at a time when there has been a slight uptick in new infections in some parts of the country, including Delhi. The Maharashtra government, from April 1, made wearing mask optional, though strongly recommended , as it lifted the last remaining curbs in the western state.

Also Read | 2 years later, Maharashtra lifts all Covid curbs, masks optional but advised

In the last 24 hours, as many as 949 people across the country were found positive for Covid-19, while the virus also claimed six lives. The overall national caseload is at 43,039,972. This includes 42,507,038 recoveries, 521,743 deaths and 11,191 active cases.