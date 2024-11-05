Maharashtra poll candidates finalised amid rebellion and infighting

The fractiousness that marked the ticket distribution process in Maharashtra continued until the close of withdrawal of nominations on Monday for the 288 seats in state that goes to poll on November 20. People gather at an election rally in poll-bound Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

The ruling Mahayuti alliance managed to convince at least 25 rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations -- but at least 18 remain in the fray. The break-up of the 25 among the partners was 13 for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is contesting 148 seats in the 288 member assembly; 6 for the Shiv Sena, which is contesting 83; and 6 for the Nationalist Congress Party, which is contesting 54. Of the 18 rebels who remain, 9 are from the BJP, 6 from the Shiv Sena, and 3 from the NCP.

And the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi persuaded 20 rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations -- leaving 22 still in the field. The break-up was 9 for the Congress, which is contesting 103 seats, 7 for the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is contesting 94, and 4 for the NCP (SP) which is contesting 87. Of the 22 rebel candidates that remain, 7 are from the Congress, 11 from the Shiv Sena (UBT), and 4 from the NCP (SP).

The biggest announcement that will impact these elections however was made by Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil saying he would not be fielding any candidates. On Saturday, Jarange Patil who stoked the Maratha agitation for reservation announced that he would be backing over a dozen independent Maratha candidates. No election could be fought in the name of a single caste, said Jarange Patil addressing the media at his village of Antarwali Sarati on Monday morning. His change of heart within 24 hours of announcing he will back two dozen candidates came because he did not get the desired response from smaller allies representing other castes like Dalits and Muslims. “Let the community decide whom to elect and whom to teach a lesson. We have no trust on either side and it is better for the community to act in its own interest,” he said.

The fierce jostling for tickets meant that virtually all top leaders from the six main parties were closeted with the rebels over the Diwali weekend , in turn cajoling and threatening them.

Deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday, “Around 95% of our rebels have withdrawn their candidacy after our intervention. There are only 2-3% rebels now left in the fray, but all three parties will campaign only for the official Mahayuti candidates. Leaders of our three ruling parties are still discussing our official stand on Mahim, and we will arrive at a decision soon.” In Mahim, the Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar has refused to step aside for the newest Thackeray in electoral fray, Raj Thackeray’s son Amit who will contest on a Maha Navnirman Sena ticket. The Shiv Sena’s inability to convince Sarvankar to withdraw prompted a bitter diatribe from Raj Thackeray against Eknath Shinde. “There were times when all these traitors used to be ashamed of what they had done but now they feel nothing, and they have insulted the voters of Maharashtra. If, despite everything, voters don’t feel anything either then God alone save Maharashtra.”

The Mumbai constituency of Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar too remains a headache for the alliance. In Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, the BJP has refused to back NCP leader Nawab Malik and has instead announced that the party will support the Shiv Sena candidate.

By Monday evening, things appeared grimmer for the MVA. The three main parties have also failed to sort out disputes on at least 10 seats with two junior allies. The Samajwadi Party, for instance, will be fielding their candidates in six constituencies against MVA allies. And on at least three seats NCP (SP) failed to convince its rebels to stand down as did the Shiv Sena (UBT) on six seats.

The Samajwadi Party said it will have a “friendly fight” on six seats. SP MLA and state president Abu Asim Azmi held top MVA leaders responsible for the situation. “We were not called for talks or discussion and now we have come to know that they have left only two seats for us — Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar and Bhiwandi East.” He announced the party would contest from Bhiwandi West, Aurangabad East, Malegaon Central, Dhule City, Paranda and Tuljapur assembly seats.