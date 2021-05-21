Maharashtra reports 29,644 new Covid cases, 555 deaths as tally crosses 5.5 mn

Maharashtra, which has been witnessing a drop in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), recorded 29,644 infections on Friday, taking the tally to 5,527,092, the state’s health department bulletin showed. The state reported a drop of 267 cases from Thursday’s count of 29,911 Covid-19 cases. The state also recorded 555 related fatalities, which took the death toll to 86,618. The case fatality rate in the state is currently at

Maharashtra’s marginal drop in the number of Covid-19 cases comes in the backdrop of 287,501 tests done in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai reported 1,415 cases on Friday, registering a marginal drop in the number of fresh cases. The financial hub reported 54 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 14,464.

This means 7,590 fewer people were tested in the last 24 hours which could mean lower identification of cases. The state tested 279,911 people between May 19 and May 20. Maharashtra currently has 367,121 active cases.

Pune remains among the worst affected with the highest number of active cases in the state with 58,840 cases but the district recorded a drop of 5,244 cases. Mumbai and Thane have more than 27,000 active cases but recorded marginal drop in the number of active cases. Kolhapur, Beed and Ahmednagar also reported a spike in active cases as these districts currently have more than 10,000 active cases. Satara reported a drop in the number of active cases but Sangli reported a slight surge. Ahmednagar and Nagpur have more than 18,000 active cases of Covid-19. Nagpur also reported a slight increase in the number of active cases.

The recovery rate in the state rose to 91.74% as total recoveries reached 5,070,801 with 44,493 recoveries.

The state while fighting the pandemic second wave is also facing challenges posed by mucormycosis and vaccine shortage. The state is under strict Covid-19 curfew as the state government tries to break the chain of transmission in Maharashtra.