Maharashtra sees steep Covid spike with 1,800 new cases, 6 deaths; Mumbai under lens
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,800 fresh coronavirus cases, an increase of more than 900 infections reported a day ago, pushing the active case-count to 11,370. Six patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.
Of the total 1,800 new cases, more than half of them were detected in Mumbai. With these additions, the state's overall coronavirus tally rose to 80,76,165, while the death toll increased to 1,48,180.
On Tuesday, the state had recorded 836 cases and two fatalities linked to respiratory illness. Mumbai recorded 975 fresh cases and two coronavirus-related fatalities
The health department's bulletin showed 22,953 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up the overall count to 8,37,01,554. As many as 2,182 patients recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative recoveries in the western state are now at 79,16,615.
With the latest figures, the fatality rate in the state stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent.
Earlier in the day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) made it mandatory for passengers to follow protocols and have their masks on inside the aircraft as several parts of the country continue to see a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.
The aviation regulator asked all Indian airlines to strictly enforce protocol and ensure that passengers are wearing their masks properly, and take action against those who fail to comply with the rules.
Haryana declares Janamashtami holiday on August 19 in government offices
The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions on account of Janamashtami festival instead of August 18.
Patra chawl case: ED searches at three premises linked to construction firm
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate searched three locations in Mumbai on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Patra Chawl case, in which veteran Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was arrested on August 1. According to ED officers, searches were conducted at three premises of a real estate development firm. The agency searched the firm's head office in Vikhroli, as well as two other premises in Bhandup and Mulund.
2 arrested for smuggling elephant tusks worth ₹2.50Cr in Kalwa
The Thane Crime Branch unit 1, on Wednesday, nabbed two persons for smuggling elephant tusks worth ₹2.50Cr. The pieces of ivory seized were 34.50cm long and weighed 1.40kg. On Tuesday, the Thane crime branch officials received a tip off that a man was coming to sell the elephant tusks in Kalwa. A team of officials led a trap and nabbed two accused aged 40 and 42.
Cattle smuggling scam: CBI freezes FDs worth ₹16.9 crore of arrested TMC leader
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday froze fixed deposits worth ₹16.97 crore linked to Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the federal agency on August 11 in connection with the multi-crore West Bengal cattle smuggling scam. Simultaneously, the Calcutta high court summoned Mondal's daughter on Thursday after a petition was filed that she was recruited as an assistant teacher in a state-run primary school without qualifying the Teacher Eligibility Test.
HC bench recuses from hearing Punjab drug menace case
A Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) bench on Wednesday recused from hearing a 2013 suo motu plea into drugs menace in Punjab. The HC bench of justice AG Masih and justice Alok Jain referred the matter to the chief justice for listing it before some other bench in which Justice Jain is not a member. Justice Jain was appointed as additional judge on Tuesday. The order does not give out reasons for the recusal.
