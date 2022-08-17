Maharashtra sees steep Covid spike with 1,800 new cases, 6 deaths; Mumbai under lens

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,800 fresh coronavirus cases, an increase of more than 900 infections reported a day ago, pushing the active case-count to 11,370. Six patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

Of the total 1,800 new cases, more than half of them were detected in Mumbai. With these additions, the state's overall coronavirus tally rose to 80,76,165, while the death toll increased to 1,48,180.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 836 cases and two fatalities linked to respiratory illness. Mumbai recorded 975 fresh cases and two coronavirus-related fatalities

The health department's bulletin showed 22,953 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up the overall count to 8,37,01,554. As many as 2,182 patients recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative recoveries in the western state are now at 79,16,615.

With the latest figures, the fatality rate in the state stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent.

Earlier in the day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) made it mandatory for passengers to follow protocols and have their masks on inside the aircraft as several parts of the country continue to see a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The aviation regulator asked all Indian airlines to strictly enforce protocol and ensure that passengers are wearing their masks properly, and take action against those who fail to comply with the rules.