Maharashtra: Titwala-Kasara local trains suspended for 3 nights amid CR platform work

The Central Railway (CR) has announced a special traffic and power block at Maharashtra’s Titwala station for the ongoing platform extension work to accommodate 15-coach local trains, suspending local services between Titwala and Kasara for three nights until Monday morning. Titwala-Kasara local services will remain suspended for three nights as Central Railway undertakes platform extension work to accommodate 15-coach trains.

Several local trains have also been cancelled or short-terminated during the block.

Central Railway officials said Titwala-Kasara services will remain suspended for three nights, while some local trains will run up to Thane and Kalyan stations.

Before the block began, the last local from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Titwala departed at 9.20 pm, while the last CSMT-Kasara local left at 9.32 pm. After the block ended, the first CSMT-Kasara local departed at 4.19 am. The first local from Kasara to CSMT left at 4.59 am, while the first local from Titwala to CSMT departed at 5.11 am. The same schedule will continue till September 7 morning.

During the block, some locals operating on the CSMT-Titwala route will run only up to Thane or Kalyan. Passengers travelling towards the Titwala-Kasara section have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Night blocks are being imposed in phases for the Titwala platform extension work from August 28-29 to September 11-12. During this period, local trains heading towards Titwala will be operated only up to Asangaon.

The block will also affect the movement of mail and express trains. The departure timings of some trains have been changed, while some trains will be detained en route before being allowed to proceed. As a result, some mail and express trains are likely to reach their destinations 30 to 40 minutes late.