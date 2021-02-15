Maharashtra to borrow ₹15,000 crore loan for road works, says PWD minister Ashok Chavan
Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday said his government was planning to obtain loans to the tune of ₹15,000 crore from the Asian Development Bank at a nominal rate to build roads and clear the work backlog in the state.
Speaking to reporters here, Chavan said the backlog in road work had gone up and the funds required would be more than what the state budget has allocated.
"The MVA government is planning to take a loan of ₹15,000 crore from the Asian Development Bank at a nominal rate of interest ranging between 1 per cent and 1.5 per cent," he said.
"The process of getting cabinet sanction for this loan application is underway. We are also planning to raise funds through asset monetization. Last year, fund allocation for road works was 30-40 per cent due to the coronavirus outbreak. This year, we will need more funds," Chavan added.
He added that restrictions placed on the Shiv Jayanti celebrations, scheduled for February 19, were due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to borrow ₹15,000 crore loan for road works, says Ashok Chavan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSR case: Bombay HC refuses to quash FIR against actor’s sister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid cases spike, Mumbai may not see further unlock yet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases after 39 days, experts sound alarm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSR case: Bombay HC judgment on sisters’ plea for quashing of Bandra FIR today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai almost gets back on track with train services for all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greatship Rohini fire: 3 trapped crew members found dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Family functions, vacations new Covid-19 super spreaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parts of Maharashtra to see rainfall; Mumbai to remain dry: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Mumbai civic body permits 20 private hospitals to vaccinate its staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra reports over 4,000 new Covid cases first time since January 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra set to implement World Bank-funded STARS project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Actor-businessman Sachiin Joshi arrested in money-laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personal Finance: Common retirement planning mistakes that you must avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 impact: Actor crowdsources money for wife’s cancer treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox