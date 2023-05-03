Maha saw a 25% rise in tiger population in 4 years

Mumbai: Maharashtra topped the birth rate of tigers in the last four years as the number of big cats in the state went up to 390 in 2022 from 312 in 2018 – an increase of 25%. The national growth rate of tigers stood at 6.74% as the numbers rose to 3,167 in 2022 from 2,967 in 2018. The board has also given its nod to cut more than 9,966 trees for various infrastructure projects in various parts of the state. Around 1,076 trees will be cut in Thane for a Kalyan-Kasara railway which is passing through Ulhasnagar, Kalyan and Shahapur. The trees are in Tansa wildlife and eco-sensitive areas. Around 3,392 trees will make way for Chandrapur greenfield airport, while 5,140 trees are planned to be felled for the national highway passing around Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve in Vidarbha. The board also gave its nod to fell 358 trees to make way for the state highway between Navegaon and T Point in Gadchiroli. (AP)

Chief minister Eknath Shinde in the 20th meeting of the State Board of Wildlife (SBWL) granted permission to lay optical fibre for the high-speed broadband connection in various districts of the state.

“Of the 19 proposals that were on the agenda, some of them were for the laying of the optical fibres for better connectivity,” a statement issued by the office of the chief minister has stated.

While releasing the figures on the tiger, the forest department also said that Pench tiger reserve, Vidarbha – which is home to more than 70% of tigers in the state – was placed eighth in the country.

The board has also given its nod to cut more than 9,966 trees for various infrastructure projects in various parts of the state. Around 1,076 trees will be cut in Thane for a Kalyan-Kasara railway which is passing through Ulhasnagar, Kalyan and Shahapur. The trees are in Tansa wildlife and eco-sensitive areas. Around 3,392 trees will make way for Chandrapur greenfield airport, while 5,140 trees are planned to be felled for the national highway passing around Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve in Vidarbha. The board also gave its nod to fell 358 trees to make way for the state highway between Navegaon and T Point in Gadchiroli.

An official from the forest department said, “CM Shinde congratulated us for the rise in the number of tigers. As far as the cutting of trees for some of the infrastructure projects, the authorities comply with the norms related to it.”

