Maharashtra vaccine drive continues to be hit by shortage

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 8,159 Covid-19 new cases and 165 deaths. While the number of fresh Covid-19 cases remains high amid experts insisting on vaccinating maximum people to prevent or delay a third wave, the state continues to face a shortage of vaccine. The vaccination drive at civic centres was suspended on Wednesday and most will remain suspended on Thursday, officials said. Mumbai recorded 430 new cases and 13 deaths, with its toll reaching 15,800.

The total number of Covid-19 patients reached 6,237,755, of which Mumbai’s share is 732,582.

The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 94,745 while the total number of deaths right from the Covid-19 outbreak has now reached 130,918.

The state government reconciled 3,509 deaths on Tuesday. Pune leads with 18,312 deaths, followed by Mumbai reporting 15,800 and Thane with 10,937 deaths so far.

There are currently 94,745 active patients across the state, of which Pune tops with 15,566 patients, followed by Thane with 12,087 and Sangli with 10,674. There were 222,270 tests done on Wednesday, while the number of recoveries clocked 7,839.

Although the state has crossed the 30 million vaccination mark, it continues to be saddled by the shortage of vaccine supply from the central government. This can be aptly demonstrated as just 105,157 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday at 1,131 centres across the state.

Many centres were closed across the state due to shortage of vaccines. The total number of vaccines administered till date is 40,215,778. This is despite the fact that the Maharashtra legislature had recently passed a resolution demanding 30 million doses monthly.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which had suspended its drive on Wednesday, said in an official statement that it will restart it on Friday.

The statement said that will receive a stock of 60,200 vaccine doses late on Wednesday night.

Owing to this, the doses will be distributed to public centres on Thursday and the drive will only restart from Friday. Of the 60,200 doses that the BMC will receive, 50,000 will be Covishield and 11,200 will be Covaxin. Overall, 6,567,324 citizens have been vaccinated with at least one dose in the city. Of these, 1,513,126 citizens have been fully vaccinated.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that those who have taken two doses should be allowed to venture out. “Those who have taken two doses should be allowed to venture out in a phase-wise manner. However, we should also keep in mind the impending third wave. This is my personal opinion and the final decision will be taken by the chief minister,” said Pawar.

Similar opposition leader of the state council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar said “We should allow those who are fully vaccinated to travel in local trains. Today they are spending major part of their day in standing in lines for buses.”