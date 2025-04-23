Maharashtra’s fishermen get farmer status

MUMBAI: In a move that could be a game-changer for the state’s fishing community, the state government on Tuesday granted agriculture status to fishermen, fish farmers and aqua-culturists. The proposal, approved by the state cabinet on Tuesday, is expected to open up a range of benefits for those engaged in fishing, including access to subsidies, insurance, discounted loans, and credit facilities at par with farmers. Mumbai, India - May 15, 2021: Fishermen row their boats to safety by parking them at the shore at Worli Koliwada, as Cyclone Tauktae intensifies and is likely to impact the Western coasts of Maharashtra, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

Announcing the decision was state fisheries minister Nitesh Rane, who addressed the media along with a group of fishermen from Mumbai. Rane said the move would benefit around 500,000 fishermen, engaged in both freshwater and sea-water fishing.

The fishing community, which had demanded parity with farmers a long time ago, can now access financial and other benefits that will boost their livelihood and revitalise the sector.

They will receive electricity at concessional rates, which will cost state government ₹69 core a year. They will be entitled to a bouquet of financial benefits including the Kisan Credit Card, loans at discounted interest rates from banks, loan waivers, insurance cover at concessional rates, government subsidies, and benefits of the solar energy scheme provided to the agriculture sector.

“The decision will usher in a ‘blue revolution’ and benefit 4.83 lakh (483,000) fishermen across the state. As of now, Maharashtra is in sixth position in marine fishing, and 17th position in inland fishing. Our aim is to bring Maharashtra into the top three in terms of fishing. Giving the fishing community agriculture status will help achieve this objective,” said Rane, adding that fishermen will be entitled to every benefit given to farmers by the government.

Asked if fishermen will receive the cash benefit under the Kisan Sanman Yojana, Rane said they will receive the ₹6,000 given by the state government and will raise the issue of the additional ₹6,000 from the central government with Delhi.

Enthused by the move, Rane said since fishermen would get loans at cheaper rates, they can invest in new technology, modern boats and better infrastructure, to increase fish production. They will also receive compensation for losses due to natural calamities such as cyclones, said Rane.

Asked to define ‘fishermen’, Rane said they will be identified by their registration with fishermen’s organisations. Biometric identification will be done to register them as fishermen, he added.

Vishwanath Koli, 58, from the Trombay Koliwada, who was at the state secretariat with a group of fishermen, said the community was pleased with the move. “I welcome the decision to grant farmer status to fishermen and am grateful to fisheries minister Nitesh Rane for taking the initiative. But we have a demand, that the government should extend the diesel subsidy to small fishermen. As of now, only fishermen with big boats receive it,” said Koli.