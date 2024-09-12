Mahayuti’s industrial policy giving rise to unemployment: Aaditya Thackeray

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the Mahayuti government for what he termed as ignorance towards the industrial development of the state. He pointed out the non-organisation of ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ summit as a case in point. HT Image

“BJP and Shinde are taking the youth of Maharashtra towards unemployment, helplessness and crushing our self-confidence. They’re crushing the pride and spirit of Maharashtra,” Thackeray said in a post on social media. “3 interesting facets of the anti-Maharashtra BJP-Shinde regime’s industry policy in our state: 1) They haven’t held “Magnetic Maharashtra” since they formed their illegal regime. When the regime was to have one, it had to cancel it due to Vibrant Gujarat. That’s not the issue. The issue is, why did we not have one? Tamil Nadu, too, organised one at the same time and pulled in good investment.”

He added that apart from big industries being pushed away from the state to their favourite state, the recent raid on Mercedes Benz by MPCB has created major trouble in the industry world. “The MPCB hasn’t answered whether its chairman is legal. Was it a visit or a raid? What violations have they found?” he asked. “Will companies/industries of international and local origin be okay with such bullying tactics by the corrupt regime?”

He also alleged that union minister Piyush Goyal promoted ‘GIFT’ city in Gujarat for investment while speaking in the Global Fintech Festival held at BKC, Mumbai, and expressed anger over his promotion of Gujarat over Maharashtra.

Reacting to the allegations, state industries minister Uday Samant said that Aaditya Thackeray’s statements were politically motivated and pointed out that ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ was not organised even during MVA government’s tenure. “Aaditya Thackeray’s statements are politically motivated and baseless. Even during MVA government’s tenure, there was no Magnetic Maharashtra summit. We have decided to organise the summit after assembly elections as we are confident that Mahayuti will win the elections. According to RBI reports, Maharashtra is at the top when it comes to attracting investments, which proves that Aaditya is making statements to mislead people.”