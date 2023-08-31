News / Cities / Mumbai News / Ties that bind: Mamata visits Bachchan, Thackerays on Raksha Bandhan

Ties that bind: Mamata visits Bachchan, Thackerays on Raksha Bandhan

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 31, 2023 12:50 AM IST



Mumbai: On the eve of the INDIA alliance meet, soon after her arrival in the city, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee headed straight to superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa in Juhu, to wish him on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and tie a rakhi. Thereafter, she dropped by at Matoshree, Bandra, where she tied rakhi on the wrists of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and party leader Aaditya Thackeray, who had earlier welcomed her at the airport.

At Jalsa, she met the Bachchan family, including MP Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She invited Bachchan to visit Kolkata. “Amitabh Bachchan started his career in Kolkata and he is Bharat Ratna for us. He should be honoured with Bharat Ratna,” said Banerjee.

At the Thackeray residence, she was joined by Uddhav Thackeray’s wife, Rashmi Thackeray and their sons Aaditya and Tejas. Trinamool MP Derek O’brien was also present at the meeting. After the rituals, she paid respects to Shiv Sena founder, late Bal Thackeray. “We are delighted to have received the chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee at Matoshree today,” posted Aaditya on X, and shared pictures of the visit.

Thursday, August 31, 2023
