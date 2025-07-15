MUMBAI: A 39-year-old man who had killed his best friend over an argument 13 years ago and had since been on the run was arrested on Sunday by the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police crime branch. Man accused of murder arrested after 13 years on the run

According to the police, the arrested accused, Mahanand Mistry from Bihar, had stabbed his friend Vinod Gupta, 21, in his chest with a kitchen knife when Gupta asked him to contribute money for food in their shared apartment in Kashimira on August 8, 2012.

The police said the duo were employed as labourers in the industrial area of Bhayander. “They were about to have dinner when the argument took place. Mistry picked up a knife and in a fit of rage stabbed Gupta repeatedly,” said a police officer. Mistry then disposed of the body in nearby bushes and fled to Bihar, the police added.

At the time, the Navghar police had registered a murder case against Mistry under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police teams searched for the accused in Bihar but could not find Mistry. Parallely, the crime branch of Kashimira too began an investigation of its own.

Based on the testimonies of the duo’s neighbours, coworkers, those living in their residential area, along with the scientific analysis of the evidence received, and confidential information, Mistry was arrested from West Champaran in Bihar. “Last week we learnt that, after years, Mistry was going to travel to Bihar to meet his relatives. A team was sent to his village to keep a watch and on Saturday as soon as he arrived at his ancestral house, he was arrested with the help of the Bihar police,” said an officer.

According to the police, Mistry confessed to the crime and revealed that for seven years after the murder, he had been living and working in Nepal under a fake name. He had also got ID documents from agents with his new identity but had kept in touch with his family, the police added.