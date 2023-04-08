Man arrested from Gujarat for stealing electronic goods worth 21.6 lakh

Mumbai: A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly breaking the lock of a parked tempo and stealing expensive mobile phones and electronic goods worth ₹21.59 lakh. As per the police, the accused – Vishal Ramesh Rajbhar – was identified through CCTV cameras and was traced to Valsad, Gujarat. His accomplice Akash Sushil Mandal is still at large. “We have registered a case under section 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, who has been remanded to custody. We are now trying to trace Mandal,” said Kadam. (Image for representation)

On March 30, Aniket Pawar, who is in the transport business, approached the police and said that he had parked a tempo carrying a consignment of mobile phones and accessories to be delivered to an electronics showroom in Bhayandar. He said that the next morning when he came to take the vehicle for delivery, he found the lock of the carrier was broken and stock worth ₹21.59 lakh was missing.

Sandip Kadam, senior police inspector of Kashimira Police Station, said that a team scanned around 500 CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the crime scene and get-away routes and identified two men suspected to be perpetrators of the crime.

The team eventually tracked the prime accused, Rajbhar, to Valsad in Gujarat and arrested him as well as recovered the entire stolen booty. Investigations revealed that Rajbhar is a history-sheeter and has several cases of theft and cheating registered against him in Mumbai, Thane and Valsad.

