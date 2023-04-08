Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man arrested from Gujarat for stealing electronic goods worth 21.6 lakh

Man arrested from Gujarat for stealing electronic goods worth 21.6 lakh

ByMegha Sood
Apr 08, 2023 12:06 AM IST

On March 30, Aniket Pawar, who is in the transport business, approached the police and said that he had parked a tempo carrying a consignment of mobile phones and accessories to be delivered to an electronics showroom in Bhayandar.

Mumbai: A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly breaking the lock of a parked tempo and stealing expensive mobile phones and electronic goods worth 21.59 lakh. As per the police, the accused – Vishal Ramesh Rajbhar – was identified through CCTV cameras and was traced to Valsad, Gujarat. His accomplice Akash Sushil Mandal is still at large.

“We have registered a case under section 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, who has been remanded to custody. We are now trying to trace Mandal,” said Kadam. (Image for representation)
“We have registered a case under section 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, who has been remanded to custody. We are now trying to trace Mandal,” said Kadam. (Image for representation)

On March 30, Aniket Pawar, who is in the transport business, approached the police and said that he had parked a tempo carrying a consignment of mobile phones and accessories to be delivered to an electronics showroom in Bhayandar. He said that the next morning when he came to take the vehicle for delivery, he found the lock of the carrier was broken and stock worth 21.59 lakh was missing.

Sandip Kadam, senior police inspector of Kashimira Police Station, said that a team scanned around 500 CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the crime scene and get-away routes and identified two men suspected to be perpetrators of the crime.

The team eventually tracked the prime accused, Rajbhar, to Valsad in Gujarat and arrested him as well as recovered the entire stolen booty. Investigations revealed that Rajbhar is a history-sheeter and has several cases of theft and cheating registered against him in Mumbai, Thane and Valsad.

“We have registered a case under section 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, who has been remanded to custody. We are now trying to trace Mandal,” said Kadam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai accomplice accused cheating crime scene gujarat police thane theft valsad + 8 more
mumbai accomplice accused cheating crime scene gujarat police thane theft valsad + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out