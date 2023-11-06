Man arrested with 8kg of charas worth 2.40 cr

Mumbai: The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested a drug supplier from South Mumbai and allegedly seized eight kilograms of high-quality charas from his possession worth ₹2.40 crore on Saturday evening. HT Image

The arrested accused, Hussain Abdulla Sheergaonkar, 48, is a resident of the Thakurpada area in Mumbra, Thane. Police said during the interrogation it was learnt the accused had been supplying contraband material in the city for over a year and sourced it from a drug supplier. Police officials said that based on the details provided by the accused, we have been scrutinising his mobile contacts and getting more details from whom he procured the drug and whom he wanted to supply, said a police officer.

Sandeep Kale, police inspector, and Amol Kadam, assistant police inspector of the Worli unit

were patrolling the Masjid Bunder area when they noticed Sheergaonkar suspiciously waiting at a footpath near a temple. They started questioning him, and he avoided answering the question and tried to flee, but Kale covered the other side, and he was taken into custody, said a police officer.

The accused was carrying a black backpack in which he was hiding the contraband. During frisking, the police recovered eight kilograms of charas. Sheergaonkar was taken into custody after completing the NDPS procedure with proper punchnama, said the police officer. The accused was carrying commercial quantity drugs. A police team will visit his place in Mumbra to conduct a house search.

“We have been interrogating the accused to find out from where he had procured and through whom he was planning to supply in the city,” said the official. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody.

