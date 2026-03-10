Mumbai: A 60-year-old man died on March 5 after allegedly going into shock when his house was demolished for a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Govandi, following which police registered a case on Sunday against members of the redevelopment committee and the builder. Man dies after house demolition; builder, SRA committee booked

Police identified the accused as Arun Kamble, Vijay Kasbe, Ratan Nirbhavane, Asha Nirbhavane and builder Sadanand Shetty.

The deceased, Anil Pagare, lived with his wife Kavita, 53, and their 22-year-old daughter in Liboni Baug.

Police said the family sought more time to vacate the house because their daughter’s examinations were underway. They also approached the SRA office on March 4 requesting an extension.

However, officials and members of the Liboni Baug SRA Co-operative Housing Organisation arrived the next day to demolish the structure.

“The family tried to stop the demolition and asked for more time, but the house was demolished,” the officer said.

Police said Pagare appeared disturbed after the demolition and later fainted. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead the same day.

The redevelopment project, proposed in 2006, covers around 350 houses in the Liboni Baug area; 270 have already been demolished.

Police said the family alleged they were not provided documents related to the redevelopment plan before the demolition.

“We have registered the case as the family alleged that due procedure was not followed and the man died due to tension after the demolition,” police said.

An offence has been registered under sections 318 (cheating), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.