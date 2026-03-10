Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Man dies after house demolition; builder, SRA committee booked

    Police said the family sought more time to vacate the house because their daughter’s examinations were underway. However, officials and members of the Liboni Baug SRA Co-operative Housing Organisation arrived the next day to demolish the structure

    Published on: Mar 10, 2026 5:30 AM IST
    By Vinay Dalvi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Mumbai: A 60-year-old man died on March 5 after allegedly going into shock when his house was demolished for a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Govandi, following which police registered a case on Sunday against members of the redevelopment committee and the builder.

    Man dies after house demolition; builder, SRA committee booked
    Man dies after house demolition; builder, SRA committee booked

    Police identified the accused as Arun Kamble, Vijay Kasbe, Ratan Nirbhavane, Asha Nirbhavane and builder Sadanand Shetty.

    The deceased, Anil Pagare, lived with his wife Kavita, 53, and their 22-year-old daughter in Liboni Baug.

    Police said the family sought more time to vacate the house because their daughter’s examinations were underway. They also approached the SRA office on March 4 requesting an extension.

    However, officials and members of the Liboni Baug SRA Co-operative Housing Organisation arrived the next day to demolish the structure.

    “The family tried to stop the demolition and asked for more time, but the house was demolished,” the officer said.

    Police said Pagare appeared disturbed after the demolition and later fainted. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead the same day.

    The redevelopment project, proposed in 2006, covers around 350 houses in the Liboni Baug area; 270 have already been demolished.

    Police said the family alleged they were not provided documents related to the redevelopment plan before the demolition.

    “We have registered the case as the family alleged that due procedure was not followed and the man died due to tension after the demolition,” police said.

    An offence has been registered under sections 318 (cheating), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Man Dies After House Demolition; Builder, SRA Committee Booked
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes