Man held for killing neighbour who abused his dead mother

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering his neighbour who abused the accused’s deceased mother. The accused has been identified as James Paul Karnan, 26, a resident of Dharavi. HT Image

According to the police, the victim, identified as Yeshwant Sonawane, 59, was found dead at his house with injuries on his private parts and neck.

“In a preliminary probe, we have found that Karnan attacked the deceased Sonawane as he had abused Karnan’s dead mother. This had angered Karnan who attacked him when no one was at his home and fled with some valuables as well,” said DCP Manoj Patil of Zone V.

The arrest was made based on earlier disputes among the two and some eyewitnesses, he said, adding, “We are also inquiring if there was any other reason behind the murder.”