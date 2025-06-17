Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man lures people by offering cheap homes, arrested in 1 cr fraud

ByVinay Dalvi
Jun 17, 2025 08:36 AM IST

The police said the accused promised a cheap house in Dadar on a social media page and then had the victim pay him in 215 transactions

MUMBAI: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly cheating a Jogeshwari resident from 2018 to the tune of 1.07 crore. The police said the accused promised a cheap house in Dadar on a social media page and then had the victim pay him in 215 transactions.

Picture of handcuffs (Shutterstock)
Picture of handcuffs (Shutterstock)

The complainant is an employee of an elevator manufacturing company. In November 2018, he was scrolling through a social media app when he came across a page named Apna Ghar Apne City Mein. It took him to an app where he registered his profile on the platform and filled out a form, said a police officer. The website claimed to be selling cheap houses in Dadar, Andheri, Bandra, and Borivali. “A few minutes later, the accused called him saying his form was approved and he must pay a registration fee of 50,000,” said the police officer.

The fraud behind the app, Sayyam Pandey, used different voices and posed as multiple people. He asked the victim to pay money under various pretexts such as MHADA approval, municipal corporation NOC, and Mantralaya clearance. Till November last year, the victim paid him 1.07 crore in 215 transactions. Pretending to be a municipal corporation ward officer, he demanded more money from the victim. Failing to pay, Pandey said he will neither clear the deal nor refund the money. “The complainant reached out to a friend to borrow money and explained his circumstances. The friend told him he was cheated and suggested he approach the police,” said the police officer.

The West Region Cyber police registered a case on June 3 under sections 318 (cheating) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“We traced the accused to Sayyam Pandey through bank transactions. Pandey is a resident of Anant Nagar in Kulgaon, Badlapur East. We suspect he was working with others and cheated on more people. We have seized 23 debit cards, three mobile phones, a laptop and an iPad from him,” said the officer.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Man lures people by offering cheap homes, arrested in 1 cr fraud
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On